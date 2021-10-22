Scruggs, Liberty defense ready to lock in and execute at North Texas

JaVon Scruggs took Liberty’s lackluster performance personally. The Flames rover let the sting of a three-point loss to Louisiana-Monroe linger over the past weekend. He thought about what he could have done differently and how he could have performed better.

The Appomattox native elected to meet with Flames coach Hugh Freeze well before the team’s scheduled Monday meeting to go over the performance. Scruggs, the unquestioned leader of the defense, wanted to know what more he could do to make the defense better.

Freeze told Scruggs to hold his teammates accountable during the week so they would heed his words during the heat of battle on Saturdays.

Message received.

“I appreciate his leadership,” Freeze said of Scruggs. “He’s been very vocal this week.”

Scruggs’ leadership role came into focus prior to the game at ULM when he was the main voice in a players-only meeting. Now, he is stepping up again to lead a defense that has been the backbone of Liberty’s success this season. The unit hopes to recover from a woeful third quarter against the Warhawks and bounce back when the Flames (5-2) face North Texas (1-5, 0-3 Conference USA) at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Apogee Stadium.