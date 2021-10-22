Scruggs, Liberty defense ready to lock in and execute at North Texas

JaVon Scruggs took Liberty’s lackluster performance personally. The Flames rover let the sting of a three-point loss to Louisiana-Monroe linger over the past weekend. He thought about what he could have done differently and how he could have performed better.
The Appomattox native elected to meet with Flames coach Hugh Freeze well before the team’s scheduled Monday meeting to go over the performance. Scruggs, the unquestioned leader of the defense, wanted to know what more he could do to make the defense better.
Freeze told Scruggs to hold his teammates accountable during the week so they would heed his words during the heat of battle on Saturdays.
Message received.
“I appreciate his leadership,” Freeze said of Scruggs. “He’s been very vocal this week.”
Scruggs’ leadership role came into focus prior to the game at ULM when he was the main voice in a players-only meeting. Now, he is stepping up again to lead a defense that has been the backbone of Liberty’s success this season. The unit hopes to recover from a woeful third quarter against the Warhawks and bounce back when the Flames (5-2) face North Texas (1-5, 0-3 Conference USA) at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Apogee Stadium.
“This game is no bigger or smaller than any other game we’ve played. We still have to come in, lock in and go out there and execute,” Scruggs said. “It’s a college football team, so they have individuals over there that can make plays, too, so we’ve really got to just lock in and really get on our keys and reads and just make sure that we come out with a lot of energy and just make sure we can put this game away from start to finish and just click on all cylinders from special teams to offense to defense.”
Scruggs pointed the finger squarely at himself following the 31-28 setback at ULM, saying he needed to play with more energy and effort. Those two things have never been lacking with the rover, but he wanted to set an example for his defensive teammates to ensure they didn’t leave a game feeling like they were responsible for a loss.
“We’re definitely going to be prepared and ready,” Scruggs said. “We’ve got to lock in and find our keys and our reads and really just trust our techniques that our coaches are giving us throughout the week and just trusting our reads. Only thing we can do from there is play ball.”
Liberty’s defense is facing a North Texas offense that averages 415 yards per game and has the ability to score plenty of points. The Mean Green tallied 35 points two weeks ago in a 13-point loss at Missouri, and they have scored 12 or more points in five of six games this season.
“This is by far the best Group of Five offense we’ve played, in my opinion when I watch them, all the way across the board,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “I think they’re physical up front, they’ve got a quarterback that’s the best quarterback we’ve seen all season as far as distributing the football. They have a running back that’s awesome. He is very talented, arguably him or the back from Syracuse are definitely the two best backs we’ve seen. We’re going to have to play really, really well to give us a chance to win.”
UNT running back DeAndre Torrey ranks seventh in the nation with 780 rushing yards. He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Marshall.
The two running backs to eclipse 100 yards against Liberty this season are Syracuse’s Sean Tucker (169) and UAB's Jermaine Brown Jr. (106).
“He gets north pretty good,” Scruggs said of Torrey. “We’ve just got to tackle low and don’t come in uncontrollably or high. Just make sure when we go to tackle that guy, we go low. He definitely runs behind his pads.”
Quarterback Austin Aune has started the past two games after replacing Jace Ruder, and Aune has thrown for 426 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in those starts.
Aune has targeted 11 different receivers in his two starts, which will force Liberty to account for every eligible receiver on each play.
"I think they’re really, really strong at the quarterback position," Symons said. "I think he’s playing at a high level right now."
The balanced North Texas offense will attempt to maintain possession for as long as possible in an effort to keep Malik Willis and the Liberty offense on the sideline.
UNT averages 81.5 offensive plays per game, which could mean a long day for Liberty’s potent defensive line.
The Flames are expected to get defensive tackles Kendy Charles and Khristian Zachary back from ankle injuries, while defensive end TreShaun Clark’s ankle should be closer to full strength.
Aakil Washington played all 73 defensive snaps at ULM, and the Flames hope Jayod Sanders can help give Washington a breather.
“We could easily play upwards of 80, 90 snaps this week and you’ll need every able body, for sure,” Freeze said. “It’s going to be hot, I hear, and it would be very difficult for Aakil to play another 73-snap game in back-to-back weeks. We’re going to have to depend on some of these others to play some snaps. We’ve told our coaches you’ve got to have a rotation early to try to keep us fresh for four quarters.”