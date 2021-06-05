Seventh-inning swing derails Liberty's comeback hopes in loss to Tennessee

Momentum throughout a nine-inning baseball game can swing one way or another in split second. It can be a third-strike call. An ejection. Or even an inning-ending double play to escape a jam.
In Liberty’s case, all three of those plays led to Tennessee reclaiming its momentum from the first three innings Saturday and advancing to the Knoxville Regional finals.
Camden Sewell escaped a seventh-inning jam that featured a Will Wagner strikeout, an ejection of Liberty coach Scott Jackson and Trey McDyre grounding into an inning-ending double play.
The Volunteers took advantage in their next at-bat with a pair of runs to reclaim command in a 9-3 victory before a capacity crowd of 4,006 at Lindsey Nolan Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“That was a big momentum shift there,” Liberty assistant coach Tyler Cannon said.
The loss drops the Flames (40-15) into an elimination game against Duke scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty and Duke are meeting for the fourth time this season. The Blue Devils (33-21) swept the two regular-season matchups and the Flames won 11-6 Friday in the regional opener.
“I think we’ll be fine mentally,” Flames first baseman Logan Mathieu said. “We’ve just got to go out there and play our game … and hopefully we’ll win.”
The winner of Sunday’s elimination game will face Tennessee (47-16) at 6 p.m. Sunday. If the team with one loss tops the Volunteers, an if-necessary game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
“We can’t look ahead,” Cannon said. “Duke’s a really good team and they’re going to throw a really good arm at us.”
The seventh inning was shaping up to be one in which the Flames could have chipped away at the Volunteers’ four-run lead.
Liberty already had scored three times in the sixth thanks to a pair of Tennessee errors, and the first two batters in the seventh (Gray Betts with a double and Aaron Anderson with a walk) reached to set up Wagner, the team’s most reliable hitter during the regular season.
Sewell entered to face Wagner, and the Flames second baseman was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Angel Campos on a pitch that appeared high in the zone.
Wagner was displeased with Campos’ call, and Jackson appeared to ask Campos if the call was made on the ball being in the zone or Wagner’s check swing.
Campos ejected Jackson within a matter of seconds, and the momentum shift to Tennessee had just begun.
Trey McDyre grounded the next pitch to shortstop to start an inning-ending double play.
“Sewell came in out of the pen and did his job,” Cannon said.
Pete Derkay extended the Vols’ lead to six runs with a two-run single to right off Cade Hungate, and Flames pitching coach Matt Williams was ejected by Campos during a pitching change.
Those two runs against Hungate were the only runs scored against six Liberty relief pitchers.
David Erickson allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings, Mason Fluharty threw two perfect frames, Tyler Germanowski pitched a scoreless seventh inning, Landon Riley retired the lone batter he faced, and Mason Hand allowed one hit in the ninth.
All six relief pitchers threw less than 30 pitches.
“I thought those guys did an unbelievable job,” Cannon said, “and it was good that they stayed under a certain amount of pitches, and hopefully we can use them tomorrow.”
The bullpen got in extended work with starter Dylan Cumming (4-3) being lifted after allowing seven earned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
The right-hander surrendered five home runs in his brief outing. The Chicago State transfer had allowed five homers in 56 innings pitched spanning 11 appearances entering Saturday’s regional matchup against the Volunteers.
“It was a team effort to grind out at-bats,” said Tennessee shortstop Liam Spence, who led off the game with a homer and added a three-run blast in the Volunteers’ four-run second inning.
“I thought they did a really good job off of Dylan taking advantage of Dylan leaving some balls up,” Cannon said. “I thought they had a really good approach. You can see they put up a seven-spot in the first three innings and they capitalized on opportunities.”
Luc Lipcius hit solo homers in the second and third innings, and Drew Gilbert added a solo shot in the third.
“Lindsey has been playing in our favor,” Lipcius said, “and we’ll try to build off that.”
The Flames, however, had their chances against Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell (9-3) and the two relievers used Saturday.
Liberty had runners on base in every inning, but went 2 for 20 with runners on base and hit a paltry 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
“We had some opportunities early that we couldn’t capitalize on,” Cannon said.
Tidwell, a freshman, allowed three unearned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.
“His offspeed plays well against his fastball. His fastball runs up in the mid- and upper-90s and then he’s got that slow curve playing up with him,” Mathieu said of Tidwell. “He was locating his changeup well against the lefties and that backfoot slider was locating well.”