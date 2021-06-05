Seventh-inning swing derails Liberty's comeback hopes in loss to Tennessee

“I thought they did a really good job off of Dylan taking advantage of Dylan leaving some balls up,” Cannon said. “I thought they had a really good approach. You can see they put up a seven-spot in the first three innings and they capitalized on opportunities.”

Luc Lipcius hit solo homers in the second and third innings, and Drew Gilbert added a solo shot in the third.

“Lindsey has been playing in our favor,” Lipcius said, “and we’ll try to build off that.”

The Flames, however, had their chances against Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell (9-3) and the two relievers used Saturday.

Liberty had runners on base in every inning, but went 2 for 20 with runners on base and hit a paltry 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

“We had some opportunities early that we couldn’t capitalize on,” Cannon said.

Tidwell, a freshman, allowed three unearned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.