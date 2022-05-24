Simmons thriving during breakout season on Liberty men's golf team

The Liberty men’s golf team went through a series of highs and lows during last week’s Stockton Regional. A strong first round was followed by watching other teams surge ahead in the second round, and then hope seemed to be lost of advancing to the national championship on the back nine in the final round.

The Flames came to life over the final four holes of the regional at The Reserve at Spanos Park in California. They shot 6 under as a team over the stretch and erased a deficit to jump LSU into the fifth and final qualifying spot for the upcoming national championship.

Isaac Simmons was at the center of that rally. The fourth-year redshirt sophomore spent the entirety of the tournament in the top 15 on the individual leaderboard, and he finished with birdies on two of his final three holes.

His performance, capped by a 6-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole, solidified his spot in Liberty’s starting five in a breakout season.

“He’s a big part of why we’re going to the national championship obviously,” coach Jeff Thomas said, “and he’s been playing great the last two months here.”

Simmons, a 2018 graduate of Jefferson Forest High School, has thrived in his first full season with the Liberty golf team. He is third on the team with a 71.87 scoring average and has posted five top-20 finishes in his 10 events.

“This year, I just needed to play better. In years past, it’s almost like we just had enough guys that if I played not great, we had just so much depth,” Simmons said during Monday’s practice round at Clarkson Clubhouse in Rustburg. “This year I just needed to play better, so I’ve kind of just had to do it and just be comfortable being uncomfortable. I’m glad I’ve taken that step.”

Simmons shot 5-under 211 and finished in a tie for 15th at the Stockton Regional. It was his third-best three-round total of the season, behind an 11-under 202 at the Mason Rudolph Championship and a 3-under 210 at the Bash at the Beach.

His emergence has added a consistent fifth golfer to Thomas’ starting five. Kieran Vincent and Jonathan Yaun have been mainstays in the lineup, Austin Barbin has been a two-year starter, and Austin Duncan has made an immediate impact in his lone season with the Flames.

“Isaac has a ton of talent and he’s always had a ton of talent, and finally his confidence is catching up with his talent,” Thomas said. “We’re excited for him and we’re glad that he’s been able to play great. The more tournaments that he plays and the better that he plays, the more confidence that he gains. That’s the important part. He’s gaining a ton of confidence.”

Simmons joined Liberty following a stellar four-year career at Jefferson Forest.

He didn’t play a single round in the 2018-19 season while battling an undisclosed illness, and Thomas elected to redshirt Simmons.

His first tournament after enrolling at Liberty was the 2019 Fox Puss Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club, and he finished third behind Connor Burgess’ record-setting performance.

Simmons qualified for the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship and State Open that same summer, and he opened the 2019-20 college season with a 73.93 scoring average over five events.

The coronavirus pandemic cut that season short in March 2020. It also led to the following campaign being played solely in the spring.

Those months away from his teammates and coaches didn’t allow Simmons the opportunities to continue developing, and he was relegated to playing in amateur tournaments here and there.

Simmons’ college scoring average jumped nearly a full stroke in the shortened 2021 season (74.85), and he got sporadic chances to be in the Flames’ lineup with veterans like Alexandre Fuchs, Ervin Change, Vincent, Yaun and Barbin getting the starts.

“I think that’s helped to get more tournament reps, just get more comfortable, get more comfortable with travel, playing college tournaments,” Simmons said. “It’s different than playing summer golf, junior golf. It’s a lot different when you’re traveling with your teammates. You’re never at the same place. This year’s been the first year that we’ve had a really full schedule, and I think that’s been the most important thing.”

Simmons’ play this season has backed up some of his strong showings in the amateur ranks over the past three years. He advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2020 VSGA Amateur, and he recorded a second third-place finish at the Fox Puss in 2021.

Simmons and his Liberty teammates flew to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday evening to get ready for the national championship, which begins Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

His summer of golf will get into swing June 6 when he competes in a U.S. Open final qualifying event.

Simmons will likely head to Woodmont Country Club’s North Cross in Rockville, Maryland, for a chance to secure one of the precious final spots into the major championship.

It will be a 36-hole round that will pit professionals and amateurs seeking the opportunity to play on the sport’s biggest stage.

“Fortunately we play a lot of 36-hole days, so I should be ready for that. It’s tough,” Simmons said. “Most of the guys there are professionals; they’ve played in the U.S. Open before. That’s a little different. I’ve got nothing to lose when I go to that.

“That’s a little different mindset than the national championship where each round is a grind and we need to stay in the fight and you’re trying to grind out even par. At the qualifier, you’re trying to shoot 4 and 5 under every round, and if you don’t, then it’s whatever. I think it would be a cool experience regardless of how that goes.”

