Sizzling perimeter shooting leads Flames to easy win over Delaware State

Leading scorer Darius McGhee took only one shot in the first half and still finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

“That just goes to show you the type of teammate we have and the kind of team we have,” McDowell said of McGhee.

Micaiah Abii came off the bench and finished with season highs of 11 points and six rebounds.

Dominik Fragala finished with 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting for Delaware State (2-7). Avery Richardson scored 14, and D’Marco Baucum added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets actually did something Missouri never did this past Thursday: play with a lead against the Flames.

Delaware State scored on its two first possessions to take a 5-0 lead.

Liberty responded by unleashing an 18-0 run to go up by 13 points, and it maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest.

The Flames’ biggest advantage was 41 points.

“Our defense was sound; we just gave up more points because there were more possessions,” McKay said. “We’re still a work in progress.”

Dribbles: Kyle Rode scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in 15 minutes off the bench. It snapped a streak of 36 consecutive starts for the junior forward. “I told our guys we could start a variety of different people of eight, nine guys, and this was Kyle’s turn,” McKay said. “I thought his attitude is characteristic of the kind of program that we want to continue to grow.” … Liberty’s previous record for 3s in a game was 19 set last season against Mississippi State. … Isiah Warfield and Drake Dobbs hit 3s on back-to-back possessions late in the second half to tie the record (Warfield) and break it (Dobbs). … Former manager Stephen Burggraf, who starred at Liberty Christian Academy, scored his first collegiate point on a free throw with 3:35 remaining.

