Sizzling perimeter shooting leads Flames to easy win over Delaware State

Brody Peebles couldn’t miss during a three-minute spurt Monday night. The Liberty freshman was hitting 3-pointers, taking the ball to the basket and converting around the rim, and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.
It was a scintillating six-possession stretch in which the guard hit all five of his shots and electrified the 2,634 in attendance at Liberty Arena.
Peebles’ shooting rubbed off on his teammates. Delaware State didn’t stand a chance.
Peebes and Keegan McDowell each scored a game-high 18 points, Liberty set a program single-game record with 21 3-pointers, and the Flames cruised to a 96-60 victory to extend their home winning streak to 40 games.
Liberty (5-3) shot 21 of 38 from 3-point range and finished with 22 assists on 29 baskets.
“Really excited about how selfless our guys played on both ends of the floor, especially offensively,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Twenty-two assists on 29 baskets is a reflection of the kind of young men that we’ve got in our program.”
Peebles’ display midway through the first half accounted for 13 straight Liberty points, which led to him easily eclipsing his previous career high of 12 points set Nov. 15 at LSU.
He hit a trio of 3s in a four-possession stretch in that game against the Tigers.
“I think I’m very capable of that,” Peebles said. He scored all of his 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half. “ … I’m going to be confident regardless, and a lot of it’s because of my coaches trusting me and my guys trusting me. I’m just going to play with that confidence because of the trust they have in me.”
Peebles wasn’t the only shooter finding a rhythm in the first half.
McDowell continued his torrid first-half shooting by tallying 15 of his 18 points in the opening 20 minutes. He was 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half.
The wing player has scored in double figures in four consecutive first halves dating back to a Nov. 23 neutral-site contest against Bethune-Cookman.
The stretch has seen him score 54 points on 17-of-26 shooting (15 of 21 from 3-point range) in those first halves.
“It’s probably going to be a different guy every night,” he said, “and that’s what we love about the team.”
The Flames finished the game shooting better than 50% from the field for the second time this season (52.7%) and shot a season-high 55.3% from 3-point range.
Liberty entered the game shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc, which ranked 185th in the nation.
“I’ve felt like we were going to come around at some point,” McKay said. “I think it’s who we are. Eventually if we get good looks, they’re going to go in. The slow start, we haven’t stopped shooting.”
Leading scorer Darius McGhee took only one shot in the first half and still finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
“That just goes to show you the type of teammate we have and the kind of team we have,” McDowell said of McGhee.
Micaiah Abii came off the bench and finished with season highs of 11 points and six rebounds.
Dominik Fragala finished with 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting for Delaware State (2-7). Avery Richardson scored 14, and D’Marco Baucum added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hornets actually did something Missouri never did this past Thursday: play with a lead against the Flames.
Delaware State scored on its two first possessions to take a 5-0 lead.
Liberty responded by unleashing an 18-0 run to go up by 13 points, and it maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest.
The Flames’ biggest advantage was 41 points.
“Our defense was sound; we just gave up more points because there were more possessions,” McKay said. “We’re still a work in progress.”
Dribbles: Kyle Rode scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in 15 minutes off the bench. It snapped a streak of 36 consecutive starts for the junior forward. “I told our guys we could start a variety of different people of eight, nine guys, and this was Kyle’s turn,” McKay said. “I thought his attitude is characteristic of the kind of program that we want to continue to grow.” … Liberty’s previous record for 3s in a game was 19 set last season against Mississippi State. … Isiah Warfield and Drake Dobbs hit 3s on back-to-back possessions late in the second half to tie the record (Warfield) and break it (Dobbs). … Former manager Stephen Burggraf, who starred at Liberty Christian Academy, scored his first collegiate point on a free throw with 3:35 remaining.