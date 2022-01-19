Smeenge, Berkman come up big down the stretch as Liberty holds off Jacksonville

Mya Berkman simply described the final possession as “hectic.” Bodies were strewn on the Liberty Arena court underneath the Jacksonville basket. The ball bounced between players before finally ending up in Asiah Jones’ hands while she was seated just outside of the paint.

Berkman and her Liberty women’s basketball teammates could only watch and hold their collective breath as Jones hoisted up a desperation shot that sailed over the basket and Bridgette Rettstatt tracked down the game-securing rebound.

It was a fitting end to a game that featured two drastic scoreless droughts and a back-and-forth finish.

Priscilla Smeenge scored the go-ahead basket with 16.8 seconds remaining and the Liberty defense stood strong on Jacksonville’s final possession to eke out a 49-48 win before an announced crowd of 691 on Wednesday evening.

“I’m impressed with how our girls stuck together,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.

The game featured three lead changes in the final 41 seconds, highlighted by baskets from Berkman and Smeenge, as the Flames (16-2, 4-1 ASUN Conference) found a way to recover from a dreadful third quarter to hold off the Dolphins (9-6, 2-2).

Berkman got open for her layup with 40.9 seconds remaining thanks to a back screen from Dee Brown that put the Flames ahead 47-46.

Jacksonville answered on the next possession as Jones finished on a second-chance opportunity with 21.8 seconds left to give the Dolphins a one-point edge.

Smeenge, who scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter, caught the subsequent inbounds pass near midcourt, dribbled to her right and finished at the rim for the go-ahead basket with less than 17 seconds left.

“I just knew that time was running out and the least I could do was get fouled,” Smeenge said. “I’m just thankful that Coach Green trusted me to put me in that position and thankful that it went in at a crucial moment.”

The Dolphins actually forced Smeenge to catch the ball further from the basket than she intended to, but a defensive breakdown allowed the guard to dribble into the paint with little resistance.

“There was a bit of a breakdown, a bit of a gamble. We wanted to stay solid and make sure we weren’t allowing her to turn the corner,” Jacksonville coach Darnell Haney said. “A little bit of a gamble will cost you. You’ve got to be totally locked in on those things. … We let her turn the corner and she was able to make a basket.”

The Flames’ victory wasn’t secured until the final possession.

Taylor Hawks, who led all scorers with 17 points, was supposed to get an opportunity to drive downhill toward the middle of the floor, but Liberty forced her to a corner.

Hawks delivered a pass to DeShari Graham, who drove to the basket and unleashed a wild shot off the backboard.

Berkman hedged on the play, which allowed Jones to get in position under the basket for a chance to secure an offensive rebound. The ball bounced between Jones and several players on the floor before Jones, sitting down, secured it with only two seconds on the clock.

Jones flung the ball into the air, only for it to sail over the basket.

Rettstatt tracked down the loose ball to secure the win.

“When we really had our back to the wall, our execution was good,” Green said. “I thought we had some great effort.”

Berkman led the Flames with 12 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Rettstatt added nine points and four rebounds. Alyssa Iverson added eight points off the bench, while Brown finished with five points and nine rebounds.

Carmella Walker scored seven points off the bench for Jacksonville.

Liberty was held without a field goal in the third quarter, which came one quarter after Jacksonville shot 1 of 13 from the field entering halftime.

The Flames nearly held the Dolphins without a point in the second quarter, but a free throw from Khalela Hayes with 1:18 left in the frame and Walker’s transition layup with 15.2 seconds left allowed the Dolphins to see the ball go through the basket entering halftime.

“I got on our group at halftime because we were kind of spaced out hoping shots would go in and we didn’t go to the glass to rebound like we’re supposed to do,” Haney said.

The Dolphins scored on eight of their first 11 possessions in the third quarter to cut the 33-17 halftime deficit to 36-33 with 4:46 left in the third quarter.

The Flames missed all six of their third-quarter shots from the field and turned the ball over eight times in the frame.

“I was able to watch it and we just looked out of sync,” Berkman said. “We just looked like we weren’t talking on defense, we were turning the ball over on offense and it was really hard to watch.”

Kennedi Williams’ driving layup to open the fourth quarter got the Flames’ offense going again, and Smeenge and Berkman combined to score Liberty’s final 10 points.

“The third quarter, we did not perform at the level that this team is capable of, myself included,” Smeenge said. “We had a lot of turnovers, didn’t rebound as much. Nothing really makes up for that, obviously we need to learn from those mistakes and get better. I was just glad I could contribute towards the end.”

