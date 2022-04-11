Snead finds comfort level in Liberty's offense after spring practices

Caleb Snead entered his only spring season in the Liberty football program wanting to absorb as much information as possible. The Campbell transfer joined a wide receiver corps littered with veterans of Hugh Freeze’s offense like CJ Yarbrough, CJ Daniels, Noah Frith, Khaleb Coleman and DeMario Douglas. The 15 practices would allow him to learn everything he could about the verbiage, tempo and techniques used within the offensive schemes.

It didn’t take long into the practices for Snead to be thrust squarely into the fire. Daniels went down in the first practice with a torn ACL. Yarbrough and Douglas missed significant time with hamstring injuries. That left Snead, Frith, Coleman, Brody Brumm and Treon Sibley sharing a bulk of the reps both on the field and the boundary, and Snead admitted it was initially a bit overwhelming.

The more reps he got, the more the game started to slow down for the Heritage High School product, and he steadily became more comfortable within the offense.

“I think it was really hard at first,” Snead said after Saturday’s spring game, “but as the weeks went on, I really started to build confidence in the offense, really be able to focus in on my technique once I learned all the verbiage, all the plays, got all of that down. It’s been really good for me, and I’m just ready to keep going.”

The Lynchburg native brought to Liberty a pedigree of being an All-American at the FCS level and a big-bodied receiver with the penchant for making big plays. That is what enticed the Flames coaching staff to make a strong push for him once he entered the transfer portal following a stellar 2021 season at Campbell.

Snead’s learning curve admittedly was stunted during the spring with the trio of experienced receivers missing time with injury. Snead wanted to spend time talking with them, study their route running and glean as much information as possible. He quickly began running with the first-string offense and having to process an entirely new offense as quickly as possible.

“The learning curve has been a little slower, but you saw today he made a couple of plays and probably could have made another one on an RPO,” Freeze said after Saturday’s spring game. “I believe he’s going to be a really good player for us. He’s still learning technique; he’s still learning some of the system, but I do believe he’s going to really help us.”

Snead hauled in the offense’s first touchdown in the spring game on a 20-yard reception against former Heritage High teammate Chris Megginson. It was a contested, diving catch in the end zone that was reminiscent of the type of play Snead made on a weekly basis at Campbell.

The play was one he and quarterback Johnathan Bennett ran multiple times in practice, and Bennett admitted Saturday he overthrew Snead in previous practices and was going to leave the throw short on purpose in the spring game.

“He made a great catch, adjusted to the ball and he had to come back inside a little bit for it, but it’s good,” Bennett said.

The catch was an example of Snead playing freer within the offense. He was no longer tentative like he was during the first practice, and the habit of studying the playbook twice a day and understanding all of the pre-snap signals were beginning to pay off.

“It was a little slow at first. I’ve definitely picked it up and now I’m feeling confident,” Snead said. “Today I was just out there playing and when I’m out there playing, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Freeze said he wants to get Yarbrough, Daniels and Douglas back to go with Snead in what will be one of the deepest wide receiver rotations in Freeze’s time at Liberty.

The Flames have been blessed with talent at slot receiver, but the play from outside receivers since Antonio Gandy-Golden’s graduation has been hit or miss. Yarbrough sat out last season after dealing with a rash of injuries since he arrived on campus. Frith has dealt with injuries on a yearly basis, and Coleman is finally back after knee injuries essentially kept him out for two seasons.

Yarbrough, Frith and Coleman are primed for big roles this upcoming season. Snead, as the newest member of the room and with one season of eligibility remaining, wanted to make sure the 15 practices this spring made a good first impression with the coaching staff.

“I think the biggest thing is making sure that you’re on your A game at all times, especially for a guy like me. I just got here,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is making sure I was on my A game at all times trying to get better, small details, doing whatever I can do, even when the ball’s not in my hands to make sure that I’m putting good things on film. That’s about it. Just really being on my A game at all times.”

