Snead highlights Liberty football's early signing class

The transfer portal’s emergence over the past few college football seasons has created a frenzied recruiting period leading up to the mid-December early signing period. Coaches have anywhere from one to two weeks to evaluate talent and then get to know players, often in as little time as an official visit weekend, and assess whether those players can fit into the program.

That was not the case at all for Liberty when Campbell wide receiver Caleb Snead entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7. Flames coach Hugh Freeze already had a solid rapport with Snead’s high school coach, Brad Bradley at Heritage, and spent time on the phone with Bradley discussing whether Snead was the right fit for Liberty.

The next day, Freeze traveled to Snead’s off-campus apartment in Buies Creek, North Carolina, for an in-home visit. That all but sealed where Snead wanted to spend his final season of eligibility.

“Basically, one of the things that stuck out the most to make me know Liberty was the best fit for me, going into the portal, I was getting a lot of interest from schools. The very next day, Hugh Freeze, he was at my apartment. He was doing an in-home visit less than 12 hours after I was in the portal. That just don’t happen,” Snead said Wednesday in a phone interview. “A head coach, especially someone with the notoriety of Hugh Freeze, unless somebody really wants you, they’re not going to be at your house eight hours later or 10 hours later or whatever after you get in the portal. That really stuck out to me because it showed that they really wanted me.”

Snead, named an FCS All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday, was one of 17 players to sign with Liberty on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

The recruiting class features four players from the transfer portal, two junior college transfers and 11 high school seniors.

“I think the ones who came and experienced the weekends with us or back in the summer or whenever they took their visit, I think they felt what we all feel there, that it’s a special place with special people and trying to accomplish something very special,” Freeze said. “We’re just really thrilled to get to this point.”

Snead highlights an early signing class that features 10 defensive players and seven offensive players, and Snead is one of 10 midyear enrollees who will take part in the spring practices.

“The 10 guys are a mixture of high school guys that are midyear graduates along with the transfer world,” Freeze said. “I think it’s very beneficial to us to have those guys here for that extra semester.”

Snead graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration in May at Campbell and said he will get his masters in sports management at Liberty.

His addition gives Liberty a dynamic outside receiver who can win contested passes and thrive in Freeze’s offense. Snead recorded 1,067 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 73 catches in 2021, and those numbers equal the production of all of Liberty’s outside receivers this season.

“When I look at the offense, kind of what they need and looking for, me being versatile and also a big body that can win one-on-ones, I can do a lot of things on the field. It was a fit,” Snead said. “They don’t really have, I guess, anyone like me right now, if that makes sense. Just being able to come and add that aspect to the offense, especially with all the guys that they do have, to complement my game and for me to complement their game, it just is an ideal fit for me.”

Snead, with one season of eligibility remaining, can play immediately while Markel Fortenberry, the other receiver in the signing class, spends the 2022 developing.

Former Baylor and Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer and former Hawai’i running back Dae Dae Hunter signed to give the Flames veteran pieces at those two positions.

Minnesota transfer Austin Henderson and Mayer Lutheran (Minnesota) High School senior Teigan Martin are tight ends who stand at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, respectively, and help out a room that features no player taller than 6-4.

“I kept telling [tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua], ‘Look Ben, I’m tired of going out to pregame and seeing tight ends on other teams that are a lot longer than ours. We’ve got to get some length, man, at all possible,’” Freeze said. “I think length is important at a lot of positions, tight end being one of them.”

A key piece on defense, safety Brylan Green from Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, chose Liberty over offers from programs like Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Mississippi State, Washington State and others.

Liberty is allowing Green to play both football and baseball, something the two-sport star wanted to do at the college level. Freeze credited a coordinated recruiting trip over the summer with baseball coach Scott Jackson in getting Green to feel comfortable at Liberty.

“I think at the end of the day, he felt like there was more unity between our staffs, maybe, and our plan to support him in his endeavors to do both,” Freeze said.

The Flames landed the top-rated interior offensive lineman from the junior college ranks in Reggie Young II and the sixth-ranked JUCO linebacker in Mike Smith Jr.

Liberty’s ability to bring those two onto campus, along with high schoolers CJ Bazile Jr., Miyon Conaway, Bryce Dixon, Antwon Jackson, A’Khori Jones, Jordan Norwood, Dexter Ricks Jr. and Jayden Sweeney, helped solidify an early signing class and keep the Flames on Freeze’s projection of being “one of the premier Group of Five programs in the country.”

“That was the biggest thing. Everybody talks about it and you always hear about it that Liberty has Power Five facilities, they have all the things you could ever wish for. I was really excited to come down on my official to actually get to see it,” Snead said. “Honestly, it was more than I expected. They answered all my questions. When I just got to see everything, it really upped the chances of me coming there. At Campbell, I’ve been there four years and we didn’t have any of this. Me seeing that and really having an opportunity to be someone who can use those opportunities, those resources and facilities, it’s a no brainer.”

