Snead named to AP All-America team

Liberty verbal commit Caleb Snead picked up the second All-America honor of his college career Wednesday. The Lynchburg native was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press after posting a career season with Campbell.
Snead, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver, posted career highs of 73 catches, 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 as a redshirt senior.
He ranks ninth in the FCS in receptions per game, 11th in receiving yards and 13th in receiving touchdowns.
The Heritage High product announced Sunday he is transferring to Liberty for his final season of eligibility.
Snead was selected to a pair of freshman All-America teams in 2018 when Phil Steele and HERO Sports named him to their first team.
He played in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons for the Camels, and racked up 147 catches, 2,431 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He missed the 2020 season recovering from a torn labrum in his hip.