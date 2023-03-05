KENNESAW, Ga. — It was five years ago (and much closer to Lynchburg) when a reporter was properly introduced to the mayhem and hysteria of March Madness. Tightly packed into the Dedmon Center, a raucous environment fueled a 40-minute battle for the Big South Conference championship that Radford won on Carlik Jones’ 3-pointer as time expired.

The celebration is televised for all to see. Each person wants to see the pieces of the net cut one-by-one until the coach snatches the net from the rim and waves it in jubilation.

What’s not seen is the losing locker room. One can only imagine what unfolds in those tight quarters. The sting of a heartbreaking loss. The emotions that are far from joyous. It is in this column, on newsprint or on your favorite mobile device, that we, as sports reporters paint, a picture to what you don’t get to see through a television lens. Help you feel the initial anguish, but also the resolve of coaches and athletes who are gracious enough to answer difficult questions.

I tried to paint that picture that Sunday in 2018 of what Liberty was feeling coming up three points shy of advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. It happened once more Sunday, in a packed KSU Convocation Center, as Liberty again fell victim to a late shot. It was Terrell Burden’s free throw with 0.7 seconds left that lifted Kennesaw State to a 67-66 win in the ASUN Conference tournament championship game.

As I penned the story of the game and put the finishing touches on it, it marked my final assignment with The News & Advance. Ten years and three months have been spent following Liberty athletics, the Lynchburg Hillcats, high school sports and the local golfers. It’s been a wonderful journey, one in which I was blessed to work with fantastic and talented co-workers in the newsroom. I was helped along the way in covering the Flames by a group of sports information directors at Liberty who don’t get enough praise for the work they do.

During the past eight years, most people have known me for covering Liberty. I took over for Chris Lang, who elevated this newspaper’s coverage of the athletic programs on Candlers Mountain and built a foundation for that coverage that is as strong as any I’ve ever seen, and I had to follow in some big footsteps.

My goal in covering Liberty was to build upon that foundation Chris set over his decade with this newspaper. Chris chronicled Liberty when it was considered an afterthought behind Virginia and Virginia Tech, but treated the beat like it was one of the biggest for our readers.

I wanted to continue that. In doing so, we all have witnessed a rapid rise of an athletic program many of us, myself included, never imagined possible.

A football program with only one FCS playoff appearance getting called up to FBS as an independent. And said program not only getting to four bowl games, and winning three, but also defeating the likes of Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Arkansas. Plus, it was ranked in both the 2020 and 2022 seasons in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Who saw that coming?

The basketball program hasn’t only suffered heartaches. My first year covering Liberty was in 2012-13, and a 20-loss team conquered the gauntlet and won the Big South title.

Then, the Flames rattled off three straight titles to open their tenure in the ASUN and even won an NCAA tournament game in 2019 by stunning Mississippi State out in San Jose, California.

There have been trips to regionals with both baseball and softball.

Yes, there’s been plenty to chronicle at Liberty.

But I’ll also fondly remember the Fridays in the fall walking the sidelines and covering high school football. It wasn’t too long ago that I spent quite a few Fridays in the southern part of Campbell County watching a dynasty be built in Colonel Country.

There were the springs heading to Appomattox as the girls soccer team chased a dream, and then the softball team capped off its first of two straight undefeated teams.

Summer months in 2014 and 2015 were spent at Calvin Falwell Field as the top prospects from the Atlanta Braves and then the Cleveland Guardians made their way through Lynchburg on a path toward the big leagues.

This job has meant growing as a reporter and finding ways to continue to deliver the news in an ever-changing newspaper landscape. The interactions on social media, the emails and the text messages have helped me best deliver the news to a readership that craves information.

To the readers and the Lynchburg community, thank you. I’ve been pretty darn lucky to call what I do work for the past 10-plus years.

You might ask what is next for me. I’m not moving far away at all. You’ll still see my byline in this sports section quite a bit in the fall with my new job as the Virginia Tech football beat writer at The Roanoke Times. That was a job offer I couldn’t refuse and one in which I am excited to start with the upcoming spring practices.