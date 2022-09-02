Southern Miss bolstered defense presents a 'very, very difficult task' for Liberty

Liberty shifted to its preparation for Southern Miss a little more than a week ago. That meant the offense, particularly the offensive linemen, had film to watch. A lot of film.

Position coach Chris Klenakis not only made sure his unit had more than enough tape to watch of the schemes the Golden Eagles will run in Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He slipped in film of the multitude of transfers his linemen will have to block in the trenches.

Southern Miss, which boasted one of the nation’s more respected defenses, loaded up on that side of the ball in the offseason. Four of the 11 transfers will suit up on the defensive line, plus Klenakis made sure the lone linebacker transfer (Daylen Gill from Ole Miss) was studied in case he plays in the box.

“Looking at their depth chart, I think nine of the 11 starters projected on defense are transfers. We’ve watched hours and hours of their film already,” right guard Brendan Schlittler said. “We’ve been staying after it and watching film every single day. When we look at the transfers, we’ve got film on every single one of them from their previous schools [on] the moves they’ve got and what they bring. We have a very good idea of what they are personnel wise, and we’re studying the schemes from last year. Putting those two together and really creating a plan to execute well.”

The Golden Eagles’ 3-9 record in 2021 stemmed from a colossal failure on the offensive side of the ball. Eleven different players took snaps at quarterback because of a litany of injuries at the position, and that led to wildly inconsistent play.

The defense, on the other hand, played well and ranked in the top 80 in nine different statistical categories. Southern Miss allowed the second-fewest first downs and ranked sixth in red-zone defense.

“We’ve got our hands full, there’s no question in my mind,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “They were still one of the top defenses in the country last year and [defensive coordinator] Austin Armstrong does a really nice job there. They’ve got some great experience returning — seven starters plus of the 11 transfers, eight of them are defensive players, mostly up front — so we expect them to be even more improved. Very, very difficult task.”

The Golden Eagles bulked up on the interior of the defensive line by bringing in Quentin Bivens from Ole Miss, Armondous Cooley from Mississippi State and Jalen Williams from Arkansas. They also added speed off the edge in Memphis transfer Jalil Clemons, who will play the Jack position, which is a hybrid of a defensive end and linebacker.

“The scheme wise, Coach K has done a really good job of studying them and helping us get prepared. The crazy thing is our defense has actually given us some of the looks that we’re going to see since we’ve been in camp, so some of it will translate to Week 1,” right tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin said. “Personnel wise, it will just be as you always do. You study the guy, you see his tendencies, what he likes to do, what he dislikes, pass-rush moves, how he is on third down, how he is on first and second, when they rotate, you take their stances, little indicators and things like that.

“That just comes from experience, you learn how to study guys like that. It’s not that we see them being SEC transfer guys that we have to approach it any differently than we would any other game. We approach it with the same mentality that we study them, that we prepare for them and that we go out and be ready to play whenever the game comes.”

The bolstered Southern Miss defense will present an immediate test to a Liberty offense with Charlie Brewer making his Flames debut at quarterback.

Brewer replaces Malik Willis, a third-round selection in the NFL Draft who is the backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, and will be tasked with moving the ball against a Southern Miss defense that finished 24th nationally in passing defense and ranked 42nd overall in total defense.

The secondary, which added Mississippi State cornerback Jay Hampton, returns its top four playmakers from a season ago. Safeties Malik Shorts, Jay Stanley, Camron Harrell and Lakevias Daniel combined for six interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Cornerbacks Eric Scott Jr. and Natrone Brooks combined with three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

“I think the corners are pretty much the same,” Liberty wide receiver Caleb Snead (Heritage) said. “There are some other guys that transferred from some Power Fives that are playing DB. Those guys that will be starting. Just as a whole, looking at their defense. Their defense will be the same.”

Snead added the film study for the receiver corps has focused on paying attention to the techniques used by Scott and Brooks, recognizing the coverages before the snap and seeing how those coverages develop as the play progresses.

“I think that they do a really good job of being athletic. They’ve got some great athletes,” Snead said. “I think that if we just hone in on executing and doing our job, I think that we’re really coached up really well and when we do what we’re supposed to do all the time, we’re a hard offense to stop.”