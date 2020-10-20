Southern Miss' Walden tests positive for COVID-19

Southern Miss announced interim football coach Scott Walden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The positive antigen test puts his status in doubt for the Golden Eagles’ Saturday 1 p.m. kickoff at Liberty.

The university said Walden will take a PCR test Wednesday to confirm his status. He is working remotely and overseeing the team while quarantining.

“Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty,” Walden said in a statement.

Southern Miss (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) has not played since Oct. 3 because of COVID-19 issues. The Golden Eagles’ Oct. 10 matchup with Florida Atlantic was postponed because of an outbreak at FAU, and the Oct. 17 road game against Texas-El Paso also was postponed because of a positive test and contact tracing within the USM program.

Walden said Monday he expects to get players back this week who were out because of quarantining for 14 days. The coach said the Golden Eagles were unable to play at UTEP with 20-plus players expected to be out and only 44 to 45 scholarship players available.

