Spring game gives young Liberty quarterbacks extended chance at starting role

It has been two and a half weeks since Liberty football fans were able to watch Malik Willis’ 70-play scripted throwing session during pro day. The fans who tuned into the NFL Network saw Willis unleash the same type of electric throws he made during his two seasons as the Flames’ starting quarterback.

Saturday’s spring game at Williams Stadium will be fans’ first glimpse of Willis’ replacement under center. Johnathan Bennett, Charlie Brewer, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton are expected to receive the bulk of the reps as they continue battling for the starting quarterback role.

The spring game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

“You see flashes of good things and you just hope that those good things start increasing in consistency,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “I’m optimistic, cautiously, really about several of them. I think we’ve got a good room there with JB, Nate, Kaidon and Charlie. I think all of those guys have potential to be good players.”

Freeze has tailored his RPO offense to the strength of his starting quarterback at each of his stops, including Liberty with Willis and Buckshot Calvert, and the four vying for the starting job have different strengths.

Brewer and Bennett easily have the most experience in RPO offenses. Brewer thrived for four seasons at Baylor and started last season’s first three games at Utah, while Bennett is entering his fourth season at Liberty.

Saturday’s spring game will be fans’ first extended glimpse at redshirt freshmen Salter and Hampton. Hampton was the lone quarterback signed in last season’s signing class, while Salter transferred in from Tennessee last summer.

The two saw limited playing time in last season’s rout of UMass, and Salter took the final snaps in the LendingTree Bowl triumph over Eastern Michigan.

Quarterbacks coach Kent Austin previously compared Salter’s skill set to that of Willis, and he has impressed his teammates during the spring.

“Honestly, K Salt, he moves around in the pocket really well. He can really extend plays,” wide receiver Caleb Snead said.

Defensive end TreShaun Clark described Salter as a “shifty quarterback” and “pretty elusive.”

“I tell you, I’m really proud of Kaidon,” Freeze said. “I think he’s just changed his approach, his attitude, his work ethic. He worked his tail off with our strength staff getting prepared for spring ball. He texted me over spring break asking me questions about the last practice. It’s good to see that.”

Salter has the elusiveness of Willis, while Hampton is the big-bodied quarterback who can be utilized in designed runs and Snead said Hampton can throw “a really good long ball.”

The 6-foot-6 Hampton’s series against the Minutemen featured designed zone runs, and the spring has allowed him to get more comfortable throwing the ball in the offense.

“Nate’s really solid also,” Freeze said.

Liberty fans have seen plenty of Bennett since his arrival in Freeze’s first signing class.

Bennett is entering his fourth season with the program. He is listed as a redshirt sophomore (thanks to the free season of eligibility from the 2020 coronavirus-altered campaign) and easily has the most experience in Freeze’s offense.

Bennett’s focus this spring has been shortening the stride in his passing motion. He said his overstride would “make me high, low, it would make me late on throws” last season, and the goal has been getting his base shoulder-width followed by a 6-inch step.

His spare time has been spent in the voluntary offensive line meetings to expedite the learning process with new position coach Chris Klenakis.

“We try and figure out what’s going on and we try and get better and we learn the plays all together,” Bennett said. “You’ve got your tackles like Reggie [Young] and Nassir [Watkins], we’re all trying to get better and make sure our protection’s right and how we can make the team better.”

Bennett opened the spring taking the first snaps with the offense and Brewer has been the second signal caller in the rotation.

Saturday will be fans’ first glimpse of Brewer, the transfer from Utah who starred for four seasons at Baylor. He elected to transfer from Utah after three games and felt Liberty is the “perfect fit” for him to use his final season of eligibility.

He thrived in a RPO-based offense with the Bears.

“I think that competition is great. No matter what school you go to across the country, there’s going to be a lot of competition at each position,” Brewer said. “I feel like I just embrace competition and want to help out the other guys, too, and just make it fun.”

