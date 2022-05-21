St. George escapes sixth-inning jam, lifts Duke over Liberty in Durham Regional

DURHAM, N.C. — Liberty finally had a scoring opportunity come around in the sixth inning Saturday afternoon. The Flames loaded the bases with one out and had Duke starter Peyton St. George feeling a bit of déjà vu.

It was the sixth inning one month ago in Lynchburg where Liberty scored five times to break a tie and defeat the then-No. 9 Blue Devils. St. George was in the circle for the start of the Flames’ rally.

The senior right-hander made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

St. George escaped Saturday's jam by retiring the next two batters. She worked around a two-out single in the seventh to lift top-seeded Duke to a 5-0 win over third-seeded Liberty in the Durham Regional at Duke Softball Stadium.

The loss sends the Flames (44-17) into an elimination game scheduled for Saturday evening. It will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of an elimination game between Georgia and UMBC.

“Comparing today, I missed middle a lot in that game, and knowing today that if I come out and throw my stuff, I’m going to be fine and the defense is going to be behind me,” St. George said. “When I got bases loaded, I was like, ‘This is fun.’”

Devyn Howard, Kara Canetto and Lou Allan reached on singles to set the table for Mary Claire Wilson. Wilson worked the count full before flying out to shallow center field.

Pinch-hitter Alexis Soto struck out looking on four pitches to leave the bases loaded.

"I have a really good defense, I have an offense that put up five runs on the board," St. George said. "Even worse-case scenario, they still wouldn’t be able to kind of come back and take the lead. Just enjoying those moments and not changing or going away from the plan."

The Flames stranded three runners through the first five innings, but none of them moved into scoring position.

Paige Bachman reached on a two-out single in the seventh, but was stranded at first.

St. George (22-3) scattered six hits, walked one and struck out five.

Duke (43-8) struck for two runs in the second against Emily Kirby, and then added a run in the third and two more in the fourth against Karlie Keeney.

Kirby (14-6) was unable to replicate her dazzling three-hit, 13-strikeout performance against Georgia on Friday. She was pulled after facing four batters in the second. She allowed two hits, walked one and hit another, and two errors allowed the Blue Devils to take a 2-0 lead.

The southpaw was the pitcher of record in the Flames' 8-3 win over the Blue Devils on April 20. She struck out nine and scattered four hits in the complete-game victory.

The Blue Devils kept the offense rolling Saturday against Keeney. A long sacrifice fly in the third from Kristina Foreman put Duke ahead 3-0, and Jameson Kavel and Deja Davis hit back-to-back solo homers in the fourth for a 5-0 advantage.

Kavel’s line-drive shot over the left-field wall came on a 3-1 offering. Davis’ homer to right came on a 2-1 pitch.

“It’s really just narrowing the zone and at that point you’re hitting your pitch, not her pitch,” Davis said. “Seeing that inside ball and just knowing that’s my pitch to hit.”

Megan Johnson faced the minimum over the final three innings for Liberty. She allowed one hit, which was erased on catcher Caroline Hudson throwing out pinch runner Kelsey Zampa trying to steal second, and struck out one.

Howard, Canetto and Allan each went 1 for 3.

Davis, Caroline Jacobsen and Francesca Frelick had two hits apiece.

“I was trying to take my swing today," Davis said. "It’s the same sized ball, but just found my barrel a lot today."

Liberty, which is playing a second game Saturday, was not required by the NCAA to conduct a postgame press conference.

