Stenhouse credits Freeze's help with steady early season runs

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and every member of his No. 47 JTG-Daugherty team are avid golfers and take every chance they get to spend time on the links. It makes sense then they used golf terminology in setting their goals for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The high-profile teams — like Gibbs, Hendrick, Penske and Stewart-Haas — want aces, eagles and birdies throughout the 36-race season to set themselves up for the best opportunity to compete for the title at Phoenix Raceway in early November.
Stenhouse, though, sees an avenue to make the 16-team playoff field through pars and bogeys. Those consistent finishes don’t turn heads or garner significant attention, but they add up over the course of the season. It means Stenhouse and his team need to avoid making bad situations worse.
Stenhouse turned to a source outside of auto racing to help with the mental side of making sure those bogey finishes don’t turn into double or triple bogeys: Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze.
“I always looked at how he ran the team, his pregame speeches, his practice speeches, just keeping all those young kids focused, motivated, willing to fight for each other,” Stenhouse said, “and I just kind of looked at that and thought, ‘Man, it’d be nice to have.’”
Stenhouse, who sits 13th in points heading into Sunday’s 3 p.m. running of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, has strung together eight consecutive finishes of 18th or better to open the season.
He has finished on the lead lap in seven straight races, highlighted by a second-place showing in the Food City Dirt Race on March 29 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“My thoughts are there are some weeks you need to get a bogey out of it. Let’s just don’t have a triple-bogey,” Freeze said. “Even if one of those happens, you’ve got to play the next play and you can’t blink. Obviously pars are great and birdies are even better. He might throw in an eagle every now and then if he can win one of those restrictor plates or one of those where his car is really good at.
“The objective is let’s try to do the things that keep us in the game long enough to make a par. If you have a penalty or you have something that sets you back, you don’t have to get it all back at once. Just stay in the game and let’s manufacture a bogey out of it if we need to, and look up and maybe at the end of the day you have a par.”
Stenhouse approached Freeze this past offseason with the request of providing motivation messages or themes the No. 47 team can use each week, similar to the ones Freeze has used during his two seasons at Liberty and previously at Mississippi.
Freeze asks Stenhouse about the upcoming race and what is in store for the weeks that follow — are the tracks strengths or weaknesses — and will either record a personalized message or have Will Reid, the program’s director of football video, send a clip of Freeze sharing a theme for the week he has previously used with the Flames.
“He’ll kind of pick one of his themes or he’ll just get on and shoot me a video of him just speaking to me and the team of what the mindset needs to be in going into that given race. It’s been really cool,” Stenhouse said. “I really appreciate the time that he takes out of his day to do that. It means a ton to me, and I think it’s paying off as well.”
Stenhouse finished 18th in the season’s first two races at Daytona — first in the Daytona 500 and second on the road course — and hasn’t finished worse than 15th in the next six races.
The consistent finishes and staying out of trouble have been areas that have plagued Stenhouse since his move up to the Cup Series following back-to-back Nationwide (now Xfinity) Series titles in 2011 and ’12 with Roush-Fenway Racing.
The 33-year-old Stenhouse has made NASCAR’s version of the postseason once since moving into a full-time Cup Series role in 2013. That came in 2017 when he won his only two Cup races and finished 13th in the standings.
The other years have featured a strong finish here and there, but most of his finishes either ended in getting caught in wrecks or suffering mechanical failures.
The 2020 season was his first at JTG-Daugherty, and he was 17th in points when the series went on a two-month pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When racing resumed in mid May at Darlington Raceway, Stenhouse wrecked on the back straightaway on the very first lap in what he described as “one of the dumbest moves I’ve probably ever made.”
He finished last in that race. The team began making strides as the racing continued, but took steps back during a four-race stretch in the middle of the season in which either Stenhouse or teammate Ryan Preece finished last and the other finished 29th or worse.
It was during that dismal stretch when Stenhouse began thinking of ways to help the team as a whole and not allow those poor finishes to carry over into the next race.
“Last year I felt like we had a lot of potential at JTG and we showed really good signs here and there throughout the year, but then we got off track a couple of races,” he said. “Some of that was mistakes I made in the race car, some of that was mistakes that we made as a race team. There was a whole thing of ideas that we could have been better with.
"I just reached out to Coach and said is there any way you can help me kind of get a game plan for race weekend, races going in for my team and make sure that they stay focused and motivated. I was like you do such a good job with the kids, I’m sure you could help us out. He jumped on board and said he’d love to.”
The friendship dates back to October 2014 when Stenhouse visited Ole Miss as part of a promotional tour hosted by Talladega Superspeedway. The driver attended some classes and spent time with Freeze, then the coach of the Rebels, before and during that day’s practice as part of promoting the upcoming race later that month at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
The two had an almost instantaneous connection. Stenhouse grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, about a 20- to 30-minute drive from Independence where Freeze was raised, and the native Mississippians didn’t miss a beat in their conversation.
Freeze was asked to drive the pace car before the May 2015 Cup Series race at Talladega, and he spent time on Stenhouse’s pit box during the race.
“We just have really developed a good friendship,” Freeze said. The football coach grew up watching races on television and was a fan of Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Now his allegiances are to Stenhouse, Liberty University online student William Byron, and Kevin Harvick (thanks to his friendship with crew chief Rodney Childers).
Stenhouse said he hasn’t changed his goal of pars and bogeys to make the playoffs despite first-time winners such as Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell crashing the party.
That includes making a par, or better, on Sunday at Richmond. Stenhouse had one of his better runs of the season going at the 0.75-mile oval last September. He finished ninth in the first stage and was running eighth when he made a green-flag pit stop on Lap 146. However, a speeding penalty relegated him to the back of the running order and he was unable to recover in finishing 18th.
Stenhouse said the speeding penalty was the result of him not being in the moment and focusing on gaining as many spots on pit road as possible. Now, his mindset is focused on being steady and not letting potential par finishes to slip into a bogey or worse.
“That was one of the things I wanted Coach to kind of help me with — how do you keep those kids focused throughout a whole game and keep them in the grind?” Stenhouse said. “For me, we sped under green on pit road. I just needed some ways that he felt like he could help me with just being a little bit more in the moment and making sure I’m thinking about what’s coming up and exactly what I’m doing. Speeding on pit road is one of those things I was focused on this year and still going to have to be.”