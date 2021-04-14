Stenhouse credits Freeze's help with steady early season runs

When racing resumed in mid May at Darlington Raceway, Stenhouse wrecked on the back straightaway on the very first lap in what he described as “one of the dumbest moves I’ve probably ever made.”

He finished last in that race. The team began making strides as the racing continued, but took steps back during a four-race stretch in the middle of the season in which either Stenhouse or teammate Ryan Preece finished last and the other finished 29th or worse.

It was during that dismal stretch when Stenhouse began thinking of ways to help the team as a whole and not allow those poor finishes to carry over into the next race.

“Last year I felt like we had a lot of potential at JTG and we showed really good signs here and there throughout the year, but then we got off track a couple of races,” he said. “Some of that was mistakes I made in the race car, some of that was mistakes that we made as a race team. There was a whole thing of ideas that we could have been better with.

"I just reached out to Coach and said is there any way you can help me kind of get a game plan for race weekend, races going in for my team and make sure that they stay focused and motivated. I was like you do such a good job with the kids, I’m sure you could help us out. He jumped on board and said he’d love to.”