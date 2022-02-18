 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stetson at Liberty men's basketball preview capsule

Stetson at Liberty

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Liberty Arena

TV: ESPN+

RECORDS: Stetson 11-15, 5-8 ASUN Conference; Liberty 18-9, 9-3.

LAST MEETING: Liberty won 75-59 at Stetson on Jan. 4.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Stetson — G Stephan Swenson (6.7 ppg, 4.6 apg), G Chase Johnston (13.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg), G Christiaan Jones (12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg), F Alvin Tumblin (6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg), C Mahamadou Diawara (6.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg). Liberty — G Darius McGhee (22.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Joseph Venzant (4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Keegan McDowell (10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg), F Kyle Rode (8.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg), F Shiloh Robinson (10.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg).

FAST BREAK: Liberty is looking to avoid its first ever three-game losing streak in ASUN Conference play. The Flames have only lost back-to-back league games twice since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. … Saturday’s game marks a stretch that will see Liberty play four games in eight days to close the regular season. … Liberty remains in first place in the ASUN East Division standings, but its lead has shrunk to a half game over Jacksonville. … The Flames remained tied in the loss column with Jacksonville State and Bellarmine for first overall in the league standings. … McGhee’s next made 3-pointer will be his 117th of the season and set a new ASUN single-season record. … The Flames are 3-5 this season when McGhee attempts more than 20 shots. … McDowell ranks 18th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.8% despite making only two of his last 15 attempts from beyond the arc. … He has scored in single digits in six of his last nine games. … Rode’s streak of seven straight games scoring in double figures was snapped in Tuesday’s loss at North Florida when he finished with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. … He ranks 59th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.28). … Stetson has lost three straight in the series with Liberty. … The Hatters have been held to less than 60 points in six of the nine matchups since the programs first met on Jan. 9, 2019. … Stetson can finish no higher than third in the East Division standings. … The women’s matchup between Liberty (24-2, 12-1) and Stetson (16-10, 9-4) tips off at 2 p.m. … The Flames can secure a first-round bye for the upcoming ASUN tournament with a victory. … Liberty is receiving votes in both the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls.

— Damien Sordelett

