Stetson creates turnovers, claims stunning win over Liberty to open ASUN series

Liberty began its first two ASUN Conference weekend series with slow offensive starts. The first halves of the opening games against Lipscomb and Kennesaw State featured plenty of missed shots, but not many turnovers as the Flames still got looks at the basket.
It appeared Friday night against Stetson that Liberty was turning the corner to open the two-game set. The Flames played at their tempo and enjoyed success in the opening 20 minutes.
Those good vibes quickly went away in the initial stages of the second half. Stetson jumped the passing lanes and created turnovers, which led to easy points and the Hatters scoring an upset victory.
Stetson turned its defense into offense to take the lead for good midway through the first half and held on in the final minutes to defeat Liberty 65-59 at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.
“Very uncharacteristic of a Liberty team. That’s my responsibility. We’ll get going on that right away,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They took advantage of us being careless with the basketball, they put their head down and drove it at the other end. … It was a very unusual game. Again, I don’t know how to explain it any other way.”
The Flames (11-5, 3-2 ASUN) tied a season high with 14 turnovers, matching the total they committed in victories over South Carolina and South Carolina State.
Nine of those miscues came in the second half, and the Hatters (4-5, 2-1) scored all 11 of their second-half points off turnovers in the opening 11 minutes of the stanza to take a 47-42 lead with 9:24 remaining following Christiaan Jones’ free throws.
Jones’ free throws capped a 14-2 run that saw Stetson take the lead for good.
“I think they just got us sped up a little bit and got us playing a little bit outside of ourselves and we just kind of let the game get away from us,” Liberty guard Elijah Cuffee said. “They were able to execute and take advantage of it.”
Chris Parker led the Flames with a season-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He added five rebounds and two assists.
Parker scored Liberty’s final nine points. He made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to 58-54, and then his 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left trimmed the deficit to 60-57.
“It’s kind of just survival at that point, trying to get the best shot at the fastest time,” Parker said. “It was just what we could get at that end, basically.”
Cuffee added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He had four assists and three rebounds.
Blake Preston scored eight of his 11 points in the first half.
The redshirt sophomore took advantage of Stetson’s lack of size in the post in the opening 20 minutes. Preston and the Flames shot 50% from the field and held the Hatters to 33.3% shooting in the first half in building a 31-25 lead.
Stetson was playing without scholarship post players Mahamadou Diawara, Gabriel Wuor and Joel Kabimba for undisclosed reasons.
However, Preston picked up three quick fouls early in the second half and scored three points on two shots over the final 20 minutes.
“I think we were just playing too fast. We’re not used to playing at that speed and I felt like, for me, a main point I’ve kind of got to do is slow it down a little bit and get [Preston] his touches and stuff,” Parker said. “I think we were moving too fast at times and the ball kind of just didn’t get in there as much as it should.”
Jones led the Hatters with game highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Chase Johnston added 18 points. His driving layup and free throw with 10:05 remaining gave Stetson a 45-42 edge, and the Hatters never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.
The teams play again at 5 p.m. Saturday. Liberty is aiming to split a road conference series for the second time this season after opening league play with a split at Lipscomb.
“We’ve got some work ahead of us, that’s for sure,” McKay said.
“I think that’s the mentality. It is a quick turnaround, so we’ve all got to be ready,” Cuffee said. “They’re going to be ready to play with confidence, and we’ve got to get out there and be able to play our style of basketball.”