Stetson creates turnovers, claims stunning win over Liberty to open ASUN series

Nine of those miscues came in the second half, and the Hatters (4-5, 2-1) scored all 11 of their second-half points off turnovers in the opening 11 minutes of the stanza to take a 47-42 lead with 9:24 remaining following Christiaan Jones’ free throws.

Jones’ free throws capped a 14-2 run that saw Stetson take the lead for good.

“I think they just got us sped up a little bit and got us playing a little bit outside of ourselves and we just kind of let the game get away from us,” Liberty guard Elijah Cuffee said. “They were able to execute and take advantage of it.”

Chris Parker led the Flames with a season-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He added five rebounds and two assists.

Parker scored Liberty’s final nine points. He made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to 58-54, and then his 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left trimmed the deficit to 60-57.

“It’s kind of just survival at that point, trying to get the best shot at the fastest time,” Parker said. “It was just what we could get at that end, basically.”

Cuffee added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He had four assists and three rebounds.

Blake Preston scored eight of his 11 points in the first half.