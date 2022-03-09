Steward junior and three-star recruit Blair commits to Liberty

Curtis Blair III served as a manager for the Deep Run High School boys basketball team when Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz was being recruited by Liberty. Blair saw how Ritchie McKay and his staff built a relationship during the recruitment of Pacheco-Ortiz, and Blair maintained a close relationship with the point guard during his time with the Flames.

It didn’t take long for McKay to notice Blair’s talent on the basketball court. Blair was offered a scholarship as a freshman at Steward School in Richmond, and Liberty kept in contact with him as offers rolled in from Florida, Virginia Tech, Richmond, VCU and others.

The relationship built with Blair paid off Wednesday.

Blair announced on social media he is “1000% committed!!” to Liberty. The 6-foot-5 junior, a consensus three-star prospect, is the highest-rated recruit in program history.

“They recruited me the hardest,” Blair told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Blair is the first verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. That season will mark the Flames' first in Conference USA.

“I think Coach McKay is not only a great coach, but a great person and a father figure,” Steward coach Curt Kassab said in a phone interview. “I think Curtis was impressed by how bad they wanted him and how hard they recruited him and showed him how he could come into their program and be an impact.”

Blair averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior in leading Steward to a 28-3 record and an appearance in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals.

He scored a season-high 35 points in a quarterfinal victory over Virginia Episcopal.

“Curtis is very fundamentally sound, he does a lot of things really well, and I think the system that Coach McKay runs at Liberty fits him very well,” Kassab said.

Kassab was Pacheco-Ortiz’s coach at Deep Run and guided that program until the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign. He took a year off before taking over at Steward in April 2017, and Blair, his former manager at Deep Run, elected to play for him at Steward.

Blair was on the Steward roster when forward Efton Reid was being recruited by McKay and high-major programs, and McKay took notice of Blair’s skill set.

Reid currently plays for LSU.

“He was earmarked at that point,” Kassab said of Blair’s recruitment by Liberty.

The 6-foot-5 wing has developed into a top 150 prospect by recruiting websites 247Sports and Rivals, and 247Sports’ composite ranking lists him as the No. 8 recruit in Virginia and the No. 39 small forward prospect in the nation.

Blair’s 0.9194 rating from 247Sports makes him the highest-rated recruit in Liberty history.

Kyle Rode and Isiah Warfield were given ratings of 0.8678 by the recruiting service, and both played pivotal roles down the stretch this past season for the Flames.

“There’s a lot of similarities and a lot of stuff Coach McKay does in his system that Curtis has been around in my system, so there’s a lot of similarity there,” Kassab said. “I think he’s got a comfort level with the way Coach McKay does things, their offenses, their defenses, and I think it’s a really good fit for both Liberty and Curtis.”

Blair’s father, Curtis Blair II, was born in Roanoke and played basketball for Patrick Henry High School. He played collegiately at the University of Richmond and was named the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball player of the year for the 1991-92 season.

The elder Blair was selected in the second round of the 1992 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, but never played a regular-season game for the Rockets. He played professionally overseas before becoming a referee in the NBA.

