Strong post play, dominating third quarter lead Liberty to triumph over Norfolk State

The post players who wear the familiar white and red home Liberty women’s basketball jerseys have evolved over the years. No longer are they true back-to-the-basket players who set up on the block and utilize a bevy of moves to score around the rim. They can run the court and score in transition. Corral rebounds and score off the bounce. They also can stretch the floor and hit perimeter shots.
Norfolk State didn’t have an answer for Liberty’s three post players Tuesday night. Bridgette Rettstatt ran the floor and scored at will. Mya Berkman used her athleticism to finish on second chances. Bella Smuda, not to be outdone, used her soft touch in the paint to score the around the rim.
It was a potent scoring punch down low that allowed the Flames to pull away and dominate the Spartans in the first sporting event held inside the sparkling $65 million Liberty Arena.
The post trio combined to score 42 points on 19-of-25 shooting and they sparked a breakout third quarter that helped Liberty secure a 76-53 victory before a social-distanced crowd of 250 spectators to open the new 4,000-seat, 125,000-square foot facility.
“You’ve got to have balance to win games,” Flames coach Carey Green said. “We do have excellent guard play, but we need that balance with a good inside-outside game.”
The balance was evident for the Flames (1-2).
Rettstatt scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Berkman added 12 on 6-of-7 shooting and Smuda, a 6-foot-5 freshman, finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting.
“It felt really good. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They made my 9 for 11 the most easy buckets,” Rettstatt said. “They put me right where I needed to be to score.”
Berkman pulled down five of her nine rebounds on the offensive end to lead Liberty’s 19 second-chance points.
“It’s no surprise to us. They’re all very good,” point guard Ashtyn Baker said of the post play. “It was huge for us and really drew people into the paint and opened it up on the outside. They were a huge part of it tonight.”
Liberty shot 57.7% from the field in the second half and used a dominating third quarter to build a lead that grew to as many as 34 points early in the fourth quarter.
The Flames outscored the Spartans (1-2) 25-8 in the third quarter and held Norfolk State to 2 for 15 shooting in the frame.
Norfolk State, playing with nine players, wore down in the second half. It shot 17.9% over the final 20 minutes and closed the deficit in the final minutes once Green emptied his bench.
“We go back to that third quarter, we were solid on defense. Taking care of the ball and sharing the ball and shooting at a high percentage,” Green said. “ … Anytime you do that, plus all the defense, good things are going to happen.”
The Flames finished with 26 assists on 30 made field goals. It was the most assists in a game for Liberty since Jan. 26, 2013, when the Flames recorded 29 assists in a home victory over Longwood.
Kennedi Williams, who did not score Tuesday night, had eight assists. Four other players (Rettstatt, Berkman, Mikaela Kestner and Audrey Clark) each had three assists.
Baker scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter to help the Flames pull away.
She also took and made the first shot in Liberty Arena history 39 seconds into Tuesday’s game. Norfolk State committed a turnover on the opening possession and Liberty scored soon after to take the lead for good.
Berkman delivered a pass out of the post to a wide-open Baker, who sank the straightaway 3-pointer to give the Flames a 3-0 lead.
“It was nice. I didn’t even know I had done it until I came [over to the bench] and I think it was like our first media timeout and they were like, ‘You scored the first bucket!’ And I was like, ‘Oh? Oh!’” Baker said. “I wasn’t even thinking about it and just focusing on the shot, really.”
The Flames never trailed and led 35-22 at the half thanks to only three turnovers.
However, they shot 34.9% from the field and couldn’t put away the Spartans until the dominating third quarter when Baker and the post players took over.
“That particular quarter, our defense was in the gap and we were playing good team defense, and that sort of shut the door for them,” Green said. “We certainly felt much better about what we were able to do and build some confidence as we continue into the season.”
Jalynn Holmes led Norfolk State with 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting and five rebounds.
