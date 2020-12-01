Strong post play, dominating third quarter lead Liberty to triumph over Norfolk State

Rettstatt scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Berkman added 12 on 6-of-7 shooting and Smuda, a 6-foot-5 freshman, finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting.

“It felt really good. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They made my 9 for 11 the most easy buckets,” Rettstatt said. “They put me right where I needed to be to score.”

Berkman pulled down five of her nine rebounds on the offensive end to lead Liberty’s 19 second-chance points.

“It’s no surprise to us. They’re all very good,” point guard Ashtyn Baker said of the post play. “It was huge for us and really drew people into the paint and opened it up on the outside. They were a huge part of it tonight.”

Liberty shot 57.7% from the field in the second half and used a dominating third quarter to build a lead that grew to as many as 34 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Flames outscored the Spartans (1-2) 25-8 in the third quarter and held Norfolk State to 2 for 15 shooting in the frame.

Norfolk State, playing with nine players, wore down in the second half. It shot 17.9% over the final 20 minutes and closed the deficit in the final minutes once Green emptied his bench.