Stubbs' shining senior season highlights Liberty's growth in receiving corps

DJ Stubbs evolved into the quintessential slot receiver during the 2018 and 2019 seasons for Liberty. The speedy 5-foot-9, 185-pound Stubbs took advantage of mismatches with slower defenders. He sat down in zone coverages and provided a safety valve on third downs.
That was the extent of his usage with Buckshot Calvert at quarterback and Antonio Gandy-Golden commanding the majority of the catches at outside receiver.
Stubbs, with Malik Willis at quarterback this season, has expanded his repertoire and become a more complete slot receiver. He can line up inside like he has traditionally done in the past, but can shift to the outside and utilize his shiftiness to evade cornerbacks and pick up yardage.
His development this season has been instrumental in the Flames building depth at a wide receiver position that for three years was centered around Gandy-Golden’s massive production.
Stubbs, who was a distant second to Gandy-Golden in both receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons, leads the team in those categories and is tied in receiving touchdowns heading into his final game at Williams Stadium at noon Saturday against UMass.
“There’s still things that I want to improve on, there’s still catches I want to make, there’s still big catches that I want to make throughout the season,” Stubbs said. “We want to improve each and every day, each and every game, each and every practice, and that’s what we’re going to do every week.”
Stubbs’ growth has been evident since his freshman campaign in 2017 when he had seven catches for 50 yards. He has caught 30 or more passes in three straight seasons and is one yard away from recording his third-straight 400-yard season.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native has 119 catches, 1,481 yards and seven touchdown catches in his career with the Flames (8-1).
He posted career highs of 50 catches and 631 yards in 2018, but was 21 catches and 406 yards behind Gandy-Golden’s stellar numbers.
“We always knew we could do it,” Stubbs said. “We’re always ready to go out and put on a performance, no matter if it’s this week, next week or the week after that. We know when we get our opportunity to go out and showcase our skills, we’re ready to put on that performance.”
Stubbs’ highlight this season came Oct. 26 against FIU when his diving 14-yard touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone was No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays that night.
“Being on the national televised network and getting recognized for something I did was really special to me,” he said. “It just so happened I had an opportunity to be up there and make a great catch and be top two.”
Stubbs’ growth this season mirrors that of the entire receiving corps, a group no longer in the shadow of Gandy-Golden, who plays for Washington in the NFL.
Seven different receivers have double-digit catches and six of those players have caught multiple touchdowns this season.
The depth has been beneficial for Willis, with two of the team’s top outside receivers — CJ Yarbrough (right shoulder) and Noah Frith (hamstring) — missing extended time in the opening six weeks.
DeMario Douglas and Kevin Shaa, both receivers like Stubbs who have played both in the slot and outside this season, have stepped up considerably in added playing time.
They have combined for 43 catches and five touchdowns.
“I think in the receiving room we probably have the deepest corps,” Shaa said. “Any game, it could be anyone of our receivers top to bottom. We just have so much depth and we’ve got so much confidence in every single one of us. It’s just a matter of who’s day it is.”
Yarbrough and Frith finally played together in the same game this season when Liberty played at Virginia Tech on Nov. 7, and the dynamic duo paid dividends for the Flames offense.
Yarbrough caught his first career touchdown reception to cap the first drive against the Hokies. Frith made his presence felt this past weekend at N.C. State when he found the end zone to end the first half and highlight a four-catch, 73-yard performance.
“I feel like we’re going to bring the energy every time. You’re not going to get anything but our day level best,” Yarbrough said. “We won’t loaf at all. I know that for Noah and I know that for myself because anytime he catches me doing something that’s not of the standard, he always tells me like, ‘Hey, CJ, that’s not it. Let’s keep it going. Let’s pick it up.’ Same thing for him, vice versa. We try to spill that over to the rest of the team and keep the guys going nonstop.”
The five seasoned receivers —seniors Stubbs and Shaa, redshirt sophomore Frith and redshirt freshmen Yarbrough and Douglas — have been joined by true freshman CJ Daniels in the rotation this season.
The 6-foot Daniels is a taller slot receiver and needed to line up outside with Yarbrough and Frith sidelined. He has 209 receiving yards and hauled in two of his three touchdown receptions against Western Carolina on Oct. 14.
“Our coach tells us every week there’s going to be somebody in this receiver group that’s going to make a play,” Daniels said. “Everybody has been stepping up each week.”
Wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said his group has maximized each day and each role throughout the season, especially when receivers had to line up in different positions with injuries keeping the group relatively thin at times.
Harris said there were only five healthy receivers the Flames could trust against Syracuse, and Willis completed 16 of 20 passes in Liberty’s 38-21 triumph.
“That ball is going to find you,” Harris said. “When it finds you, you have to be ready to make a play for us.”
That is a game in which Stubbs proved he could be a go-to receiver. He had a team-high 58 receiving yards, and his 36-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown catch to open the second half gave the Flames a two-touchdown lead that began the rout.
“We’re ready and up for the task, no matter if we have to play multiple positions or just our regular position,” Stubbs said. “We want to do everything to help the team succeed. We placed that upon ourselves because we feel like we can make every play that’s called for us, whether it’s inside or we have to move outside. We’re up for the task.”
