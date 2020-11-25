Stubbs' shining senior season highlights Liberty's growth in receiving corps

DJ Stubbs evolved into the quintessential slot receiver during the 2018 and 2019 seasons for Liberty. The speedy 5-foot-9, 185-pound Stubbs took advantage of mismatches with slower defenders. He sat down in zone coverages and provided a safety valve on third downs.

That was the extent of his usage with Buckshot Calvert at quarterback and Antonio Gandy-Golden commanding the majority of the catches at outside receiver.

Stubbs, with Malik Willis at quarterback this season, has expanded his repertoire and become a more complete slot receiver. He can line up inside like he has traditionally done in the past, but can shift to the outside and utilize his shiftiness to evade cornerbacks and pick up yardage.

His development this season has been instrumental in the Flames building depth at a wide receiver position that for three years was centered around Gandy-Golden’s massive production.

Stubbs, who was a distant second to Gandy-Golden in both receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons, leads the team in those categories and is tied in receiving touchdowns heading into his final game at Williams Stadium at noon Saturday against UMass.