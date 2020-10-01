Symons, Liberty coaches familiar with talent at North Alabama

North Alabama was a perennial Division II power in the Gulf South Conference from 1980 until its final season in the division in 2017. The Lions were routinely in the mix to win conference and regional titles, and they remain the only program in Division II history to win three consecutive national championships from 1993 to 1995.
UNA yearly faced challengers for the top spot in the Gulf South, and West Georgia was a program that developed into a formidable foe with Scott Symons as defensive coordinator through the 2014 through 2017 seasons.
The Lions and Wolves delivered a pair of instant classics with Symons’ UWG defense going up against UNA’s unit led by Chris Willis. Those meetings were quintessential Division II slugfests.
Symons, now the defensive coordinator at Liberty, knows FCS newcomer North Alabama won’t be a pushover, especially on offense, when the Flames host Willis and the Lions at 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.
“System-wise, expect it to be probably somewhat similar to what they did [last year],” Symons said. “They’re really multiple on offense, a lot of formations, they love their trick plays, their gadgets, those sorts of things. Similar to kind of what we see in practice every day, but I thought they did a really good job last year. I do think their skill is really good and I think they’ve got a bunch of transfers on the O-line. I think it’s definitely going to be a good game and a good test for us. Not one we’re overlooking by any means.”
North Alabama is making its season debut in an abbreviated four-game fall schedule. The Lions are one of 15 FCS programs playing this fall after the NCAA elected to move the fall sports championships (FBS bowl games being the exception) to the spring.
The Big South Conference, North Alabama’s football home, allowed its members to schedule up to four games in the fall before playing a conference schedule in the spring.
UNA and Campbell are the only two Big South programs playing four games this fall.
“Whether you’re playing four games or 15 games, 10 games, whatever it is, each game’s the same and it’s always an opportunity to get better, play football, do the thing we love,” Liberty quarterback Chris Ferguson said. “No matter how many games you play, it’s the same opportunity. It’s the same passion you’re going to put out on the field, so you’ve got to treat it like that, whether it’s us or the other team.”
The connections between the Liberty coaching staff and UNA doesn’t end with Symons. Defensive line coach Josh Aldridge, cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley and offensive line coach Sam Gregg also coached at UWG during Symons’ time with the Wolves.
Colb Ellis, a graduate assistant at UWG in 2015, is the current receivers coach at North Alabama.
“I think they do a great job,” Aldridge said. “They’ll come in here and be really prepared and really well-coached.”
Ellis’ group is one that was highlighted by Liberty coach Hugh Freeze earlier this week. “I think their receiving corps is as good, if not better, as a whole as any that we’ve faced,” he said.
The Lions return their top four receivers from a year ago in Dexter Boykin, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Cortez Hall, and the quartet combined for 153 catches, 2,475 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Technicians. They’re going to do what they’re told to do,” Liberty junior safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said of the UNA receivers. “We can’t play with lazy eyes on the back end. They’re definitely solid route runners.”
Blake Dever is expected to make the start at quarterback Saturday after serving as Christian Lopez’s backup last season. Dever made one start in 2019 against Kennesaw State and finished with 261 yards on 23-of-32 passing.
The Lions’ offense will have a similar look to what Liberty saw two weeks ago at Western Kentucky. Ryan Aplin, the Hilltoppers’ co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, served as UNA’s offensive coordinator last season, and UNA is expected to run the same run-pass option offensive scheme this season.
“I know they understand the RPO game,” Freeze said. “That’s dangerous if [Dever] gets hot doing that.”
Freeze said he’s known of Willis, who took over as UNA’s head coach back in 2017, for a long time and respects the job he has done with the program in the transition from Division II to FCS.
The Lions went 4-7 last season in their first full-fledged season at the FCS level.
They host Jacksonville State on Oct. 17, and then close the fall with two more road games against FBS opponents (Nov. 7 at Southern Miss and Nov. 21 at BYU).
“They’ve got some players out there,” Ferguson said of UNA. “They’re going to come in here, first game, they’re going to be excited, a lot of energy, so we’re going to have to match that and just run our offense, let the defense take care of their business and just play the game and have fun.”
