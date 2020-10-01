Symons, Liberty coaches familiar with talent at North Alabama

North Alabama was a perennial Division II power in the Gulf South Conference from 1980 until its final season in the division in 2017. The Lions were routinely in the mix to win conference and regional titles, and they remain the only program in Division II history to win three consecutive national championships from 1993 to 1995.

UNA yearly faced challengers for the top spot in the Gulf South, and West Georgia was a program that developed into a formidable foe with Scott Symons as defensive coordinator through the 2014 through 2017 seasons.

The Lions and Wolves delivered a pair of instant classics with Symons’ UWG defense going up against UNA’s unit led by Chris Willis. Those meetings were quintessential Division II slugfests.

Symons, now the defensive coordinator at Liberty, knows FCS newcomer North Alabama won’t be a pushover, especially on offense, when the Flames host Willis and the Lions at 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.