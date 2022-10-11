T.J. Green's return bolsters Liberty's running back corps

T.J. Green got five straight touches to open a fourth-quarter drive this past Saturday at UMass. He ran to the left on three consecutive carries, caught a pass in the right flat, and then picked up some yards through the middle of the line.

The Liberty running back trotted off the field following that brief spurt that lasted a little less than two minutes of game time, and the first players to greet him on the sideline were Shedro Louis and Dae Dae Hunter.

Hunter and Louis, the two tailbacks who have carried the burden in the Flames’ run game through the season’s first half, were more than ecstatic to see Green finally get onto the field.

“I told him he made my day,” Louis said after scoring three touchdowns in Saturday’s 42-24 win. “All that scoring I did, I don’t care about that. The winning, it’s a good thing, but you made my day. Me seeing you out there after how [many] games you missed, that made my day for sure.”

Green, expected to be a major factor in Liberty’s three-headed rushing attack entering the 2022 campaign, made his season debut against the Minutemen after suffering a PCL strain in his left knee midway through training camp. His return, as the Flames enter the second half of their season, can take some of the burden off Hunter and Louis. That will allow Hunter and Green to rotate in the backfield, while Louis can be utilized in the backfield and in the slot.

“Our first couple of weeks of fall camp when we were working, it was all positive. We feed off each other,” Green said Monday. “Me coming back into the mix is going to add another back who can make an explosive play any time they get the ball. Us in the backfield is dangerous, so I can’t wait to be back out there with them.”

Green had six carries for 39 yards and added a five-yard reception against UMass in the fourth quarter. Those carries, while coming with the outcome already decided, was a significant first step to getting Green back into the flow of the game.

Hunter, the Hawaii transfer, and Louis have combined for 819 yards and 10 touchdowns on 152 carries through six games. Hunter has been the workhorse with 68 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns over the past four weeks.

Louis, meanwhile, has topped 10 carries only once in that same span while battling an ankle injury.

The ideal plan, once Green gets back into game shape, would have Hunter and Green share the primary running responsibilities, while Louis can line up in the backfield or in the slot.

Louis’ versatility can allow DeMario Douglas an opportunity to get valuable rest, move Jaivian Lofton to one of the outside receiver positions, and allow CJ Daniels to play in only two more games to preserve his year of eligibility.

“Depth is incredibly valuable when you’re going through a 12-game season, particularly with the second half, physical games we’re going to have,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. The second half of Liberty’s season features BYU, Arkansas and Virginia Tech. “It also, if we’re able to stay healthy there, we originally at the beginning of the year had a plan for Shedro to play some slot, too, to give DeMario a bit of a break there. It really would help if we get T.J. back healthy and that would help with us redshirting CJ where we can move Jaivian around and we can have Shedro doing some of that, too. It would be great for us to get him fully healthy and ready to go.”

There were high expectations for the running back corps entering the season. Hunter was coming off a 2021 campaign in which he led Hawaii with 651 yards, and Green and Louis both had more than 440 rushing yards.

Their production was expected to be key in Freeze's offense following Malik Willis' decision to enter the NFL Draft. Willis, a dual-threat quarterback, led the team in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

“We knew actually last spring when we were all together, this season was going to be dangerous with us three in the backfield because we’re all explosive and we all can make plays,” Green said. “Me coming back, it just adds another dynamic to the offense and we can’t wait to get back to it.”

Green was sharing first-team reps with Hunter at the beginning of training camp until he suffered the strain in his PCL. The injury moved Hunter squarely into the primary role with Louis serving as his backup.

Green spent the next month working in the pool doing water exercises designed to strengthen the muscles around the ligament. He also worked with strength and conditioning coordinator Dominic Studzinski in the weight room so he could return at this time of the season.

His return comes in what can be viewed as a soft spot in the Flames’ schedule with the win over UMass and Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Gardner-Webb next on the docket.

Those two games will help Green get back into the flow of the offense before the Flames host BYU on Oct. 22, and then close the regular season with games against Arkansas, UConn, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State.

“I didn’t wish this would happen,” Green said. “It kind of came at a bad time with my senior year, but coming into this last bit of the season, we do have some tough games where we’ll need everybody. … It’s a good little time period to come back.”