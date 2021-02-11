Take II: Liberty, North Florida set to play one week after postponement

Ritchie McKay was woken from his slumber as his phone buzzed right before 5 Thursday morning. The Liberty men’s basketball coach grabbed his phone and saw the notification that flashed on his screen: his counterpart at North Florida, Matt Driscoll, sent McKay a text message. The Ospreys were on their way to Lynchburg.
One week after the two teams were originally scheduled to play, they are ready to give it a go again.
“He’s confident they are going to play,” McKay said of his conversations with Driscoll. “ … I fully anticipate the games being played.”
Liberty (15-5, 6-2 ASUN Conference) and North Florida (7-11, 5-3), set to play at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday inside Liberty Arena, are playing one week after they were supposed to match up on the hardwood. The series was postponed after UNF indefinitely suspended team activities because of a positive COVID test and contact tracing protocols.
However, that changed early this week. The Florida Times-Union reported the Ospreys were cleared to resume team activities based on the results of Monday’s COVID-19 tests. UNF received the results of those tests Tuesday, and the ASUN Conference announced the rescheduling of the series between the Flames and the Ospreys later that evening.
The ASUN requires its members to test Mondays and Wednesdays during league play.
“I’m grateful there’s a game on the schedule and hoping for safe travel for the Ospreys,” McKay said. “I know if and when we do play, it’ll be really competitive.”
Liberty, in the early stages of the week, began preparing for the likelihood it could potentially face any number of teams this weekend. The Flames weren’t sure about the status of North Florida, and the ASUN has altered its schedule on a weekly basis, so McKay and the coaching staff were doing everything they could to get the team ready for the likes of UNF, North Alabama, Bellarmine and FGCU.
FGCU announced Tuesday it was entering a two-week pause because of a positive COVID test and contact tracing within its Tier 1 group.
“We prepared for three different opponents the last 72 hours,” McKay reiterated Thursday morning. “It’s a moving target. I know the assistants are fatigued and they probably have so much offense swirling up there that it’s been a challenge.
"I just think for us, our advantage is we don’t change a whole lot for the given opponent. We really try and laser in on what makes us have a chance for success. A little taxing, but the whole season has been a little taxing. Again not in a bad way, but I think your dependency, your consistency, those things need to be promoted and sown into on a daily basis.”
The weekend series between Liberty and North Florida is a big one in the league standings. The Flames enter the series second to Bellarmine, while the Ospreys are alone in third.
Liberty owns a 3-2 edge in the series since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season, and all three victories have come at home by an average of 6.3 points.
“Given the track record of our five games since we’ve been here, they’re going to be competitive,” McKay said. “ … The names and the numbers have changed, but that system remains the same. They really believe it and that’s why they’re one of the programs in our league that has developed a winning culture and they compete for the top of it every season.”
Liberty is still in the market for an additional nonconference game to be played in the next two weeks. If the Flames play their remaining six league games and get the nonconference game, it would give them 27 games this season, the maximum allowed by the NCAA during this coronavirus-pandemic season.
“It’s not easy. Again, conferences, conference offices or commissioners control the numbers of games that member institutions can play,” McKay said. “It seemingly is a consistent answer we get: ‘We’ll get back to you when we know what the conference is going to do in terms of rescheduling.’ Everyone’s going through it. We are actively looking for an additional game, which if all of the remainder of our schedule stays intact, if we get another game, we’ll be at our NCAA max.
"If you would have told me that at the beginning of the year that was possible, or even if we’re one off, I would have said I’ll take it.”