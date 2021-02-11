Take II: Liberty, North Florida set to play one week after postponement

Liberty owns a 3-2 edge in the series since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season, and all three victories have come at home by an average of 6.3 points.

“Given the track record of our five games since we’ve been here, they’re going to be competitive,” McKay said. “ … The names and the numbers have changed, but that system remains the same. They really believe it and that’s why they’re one of the programs in our league that has developed a winning culture and they compete for the top of it every season.”

Liberty is still in the market for an additional nonconference game to be played in the next two weeks. If the Flames play their remaining six league games and get the nonconference game, it would give them 27 games this season, the maximum allowed by the NCAA during this coronavirus-pandemic season.

“It’s not easy. Again, conferences, conference offices or commissioners control the numbers of games that member institutions can play,” McKay said. “It seemingly is a consistent answer we get: ‘We’ll get back to you when we know what the conference is going to do in terms of rescheduling.’ Everyone’s going through it. We are actively looking for an additional game, which if all of the remainder of our schedule stays intact, if we get another game, we’ll be at our NCAA max.

"If you would have told me that at the beginning of the year that was possible, or even if we’re one off, I would have said I’ll take it.”

