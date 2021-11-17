Team meeting set tone for Liberty field hockey’s trip to Final Four

The Liberty field hockey team’s fall season began in the same place its spring campaign ended — inside the Liberty Football Center team meeting room. It is this meeting space in which Nikki Parsley-Blocker had to deliver the news to her team in late April the Flames were passed over yet again for an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament.
This time, though, hurt worse than the others. Liberty checked off all the boxes the selection committee looked for in at-large candidates with marquee victories over UConn and Duke, had a high RPI and competed against a difficult schedule.
Parsley-Blocker, as she addressed the team in August, wanted them to enter the fall season with freedom and appreciation. The Flames had to give up everything out of their control and focus on having fun on the field.
It has led to a season in which Liberty field hockey has achieved heights never before seen on campus. The Flames are in the Final Four for the first time in program history and have a chance to win the first team national title in the university’s history.
Liberty plays Maryland at noon Friday at Michigan’s Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“Those two moments intertwined was really special to lean back on,” midfielder Maddie Hosler said. “I think this group just wants to be respected in the NCAA, and I think we’ve proven that. This group of girls is the most hard-working group I’ve ever been a part of, and I can take this and carry it on with my life in the real world, too.”
The Flames enter the Final Four with a 19-2 record and the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games. They defeated a No. 1 team for the first time in program history by upsetting Rutgers in a shootout in the Elite Eight.
This type of success is what Parsley-Blocker said she expected out of the 2019 team that only lost to ranked teams. The 2021 spring team went 13-3 with the nation’s second-best RPI.
“It’s a little surreal,” Parsley-Blocker said. “We’ve been saying for so many years if we can just get in the tournament, I think we could have done this back in 2019, but they didn’t let us in. We didn’t get the automatic qualification. As cool as it is, … I believe we can do this. It’s kind of a mixed bag for sure.”
The coach cited two key moments from the spring and fall seasons that helped give the Flames the confidence they needed to get over the hump of winning in the Big East tournament.
Liberty defeated UConn for the first time in the spring in a neutral site game and then recorded a historic victory over North Carolina on Oct. 10.
The triumph over the Tar Heels inside Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was UNC’s first ever setback at their current home (it had won 41 consecutive games at that stadium), and ended the Tar Heels’ 62-game winning streak in Chapel Hill.
“I think it probably started last year when we beat UConn for the first time. It was no longer something that we had to convince them they could do, but they knew that they could do,” Parsley-Blocker said. “UNC is another marquee win. I don’t have to convince them that they can beat a storied program like UNC because they know that they can beat a storied program like UNC. I think probably last season things started really clicking for us.”
Parsley-Blocker previously has said the foundation set by the current senior class has been instrumental in this run of success. Those players, according to the coach, helped establish the type of culture that promoted hard work, dedication and a willingness to sacrifice for their teammates.
Forward Jill Bolton, a super senior, was at the center of that culture building, and she helped push the group forward this season. She was fueled by the loss to Old Dominion in the conference tournament semifinals in the spring and the subsequent news of not advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
Her teammates followed her lead, and it has led to Liberty flexing its muscles and proving it belongs among the nation’s best teams.
“I think that’s how a lot of these girls’ mentality work. If they don’t reach what they want, they’re just going to keep pushing and pushing harder,” Bolton said. “That’s what makes us stand out. We’re just a hard-working team, and our girls will put in the time, put in the effort to get that. For us to finally get an NCAA, put our name in there, all we needed was one chance, and here we are, we’re making it to the Final Four.”