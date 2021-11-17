Team meeting set tone for Liberty field hockey’s trip to Final Four

“I think it probably started last year when we beat UConn for the first time. It was no longer something that we had to convince them they could do, but they knew that they could do,” Parsley-Blocker said. “UNC is another marquee win. I don’t have to convince them that they can beat a storied program like UNC because they know that they can beat a storied program like UNC. I think probably last season things started really clicking for us.”

Parsley-Blocker previously has said the foundation set by the current senior class has been instrumental in this run of success. Those players, according to the coach, helped establish the type of culture that promoted hard work, dedication and a willingness to sacrifice for their teammates.

Forward Jill Bolton, a super senior, was at the center of that culture building, and she helped push the group forward this season. She was fueled by the loss to Old Dominion in the conference tournament semifinals in the spring and the subsequent news of not advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Her teammates followed her lead, and it has led to Liberty flexing its muscles and proving it belongs among the nation’s best teams.

“I think that’s how a lot of these girls’ mentality work. If they don’t reach what they want, they’re just going to keep pushing and pushing harder,” Bolton said. “That’s what makes us stand out. We’re just a hard-working team, and our girls will put in the time, put in the effort to get that. For us to finally get an NCAA, put our name in there, all we needed was one chance, and here we are, we’re making it to the Final Four.”

