Tennessee's pitching stymies Liberty in Knoxville Regional final

Sunday, the Volunteers (48-16) were held to less than nine runs for the first time in this regional, and they had to rely on the stout pitching of Heflin (3-3) and Hunley to ensure the Flames never capitalized on the three times they had runners in scoring position.

“Today was probably the best that my slider location was all year, and I leaned on that heavily,” said Heflin, who allowed one earned run on four hits, walked one and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Hunley recorded his eighth save by pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

“When our pitching staff can keep a team like Tennessee to three runs, you want to be able to scratch a couple more,” Liberty third baseman Trey McDyre said. The Flames fell to UT 9-3 in Saturday’s winners’ bracket contest. “They kept us off-balance all night, which is a credit to them just being able to get outs when they needed to.”

The Flames scratched 15 runs across in an 11-run triumph over Duke in Sunday afternoon’s elimination game. The 15 runs were the most scored by the program in an NCAA Tournament game.

Liberty scored eight times in the first inning against three different pitchers, and the overwhelming advantage allowed Mason Meyer to stay on the mound and craft the first complete game of his career.