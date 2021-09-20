'That's rat poison.' Freeze doesn't want to pay attention to Liberty being favored at Syracuse

Freeze added the team will prepare for the crowd noise similar to how it prepared for the road matchup against Troy two weekends ago.

“Really, that’s all that should be different to us is it might be a little louder. We don’t expect to have people cheering for us. We get that,” Freeze said. “That has nothing to do with our execution of our gameplan or our effort. That’s the only thing that I’m concerned about. We’ll prepare a little bit for some crowd noise, but it’s more about the execution and the physical play.”

The Flames are playing on a Friday for the second straight season after hosting UMass on Black Friday last season. They played four times on Fridays at the FCS level.

Liberty played Coastal Carolina on Thursday night in 2015 and ’16, and the Thursday and Friday games are something Freeze wants to see in the future.

“I love playing on Thursday or Friday nights. I really would like to have two or three of those a year,” he said. “I enjoy those because you get a chance to be on TV. The only thing I don’t like is I wish we would have played an early game this past Saturday so that we had a little more recovery time before we had to practice this morning.