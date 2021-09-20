'That's rat poison.' Freeze doesn't want to pay attention to Liberty being favored at Syracuse

Liberty opened as a seven-point favorite for Friday’s primetime matchup against Syracuse inside the Carrier Dome. But don’t tell that to Flames coach Hugh Freeze.
“That’s rat poison,” Freeze said without hesitation Monday. “I don’t have a comment on us being favored. I don’t feel like that. … I just don’t see it that way.”
The spread dropped to 6 1/2 points in favor of the Flames (3-0) after Monday’s movement, and if they remain favored, it will mark the third time in as many seasons they will be favored against a Power Five opponent.
Liberty closed as a seven-point favorite against Rutgers in 2019 and was a 2 1/2-point favorite in last season’s meeting with the Orange in an empty Carrier Dome.
The Flames are 2-4 against Power Five opponents under Freeze. Both victories came last season on the road against Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and Liberty came within one point of winning at North Carolina State.
“It’s a Power Five school with Power Five players,” Freeze said. “This idea that because we beat them last year that we should go up there and that should be the expectation from everybody. That’s not the way it works. When you’re playing these teams that have good coaches and good players at their place on a short week, it’s a difficult task.”
Liberty has covered the spread in each of its three games this season, with two convincing home triumphs and a road victory that was closer than the final score indicated.
Friday’s matchup against the Orange (2-1), scheduled for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network, will feature fans in the stands.
Liberty and Syracuse faced off in an empty Carrier Dome last season as part of New York’s COVID restrictions. Fans anticipating on attending Friday night’s game will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result to be admitted.
The Orange averaged 31,048 fans for matchups with Rutgers and Albany.
“I love atmospheres. I love going on the road and being in those atmospheres,” Freeze said. “I hope it’s crazy and good. I really don’t know. I’ve never played in the Dome with a crowd.
“Certainly it was an eerie feeling last year because I feel like everybody could hear everything I was saying. It was eerie. I know it will be quite different. We’re prepared to handle crowd noise; we’ll work on that. I enjoy coaching in those environments and those arenas, and I’m sure the Syracuse kids enjoy having fans in the stands like we do. That’s an added difficulty that we have to prepare for, but it’s something that I kind of embrace and I think our kids should also.”
Freeze added the team will prepare for the crowd noise similar to how it prepared for the road matchup against Troy two weekends ago.
“Really, that’s all that should be different to us is it might be a little louder. We don’t expect to have people cheering for us. We get that,” Freeze said. “That has nothing to do with our execution of our gameplan or our effort. That’s the only thing that I’m concerned about. We’ll prepare a little bit for some crowd noise, but it’s more about the execution and the physical play.”
The Flames are playing on a Friday for the second straight season after hosting UMass on Black Friday last season. They played four times on Fridays at the FCS level.
Liberty played Coastal Carolina on Thursday night in 2015 and ’16, and the Thursday and Friday games are something Freeze wants to see in the future.
“I love playing on Thursday or Friday nights. I really would like to have two or three of those a year,” he said. “I enjoy those because you get a chance to be on TV. The only thing I don’t like is I wish we would have played an early game this past Saturday so that we had a little more recovery time before we had to practice this morning.
“I enjoy having a couple of these a year. I hope that we can do more of those in the future.”
Notes: Freeze expects punter Aidan Alves, slot receiver DJ Stubbs and right tackle Cooper McCaw to play Friday. Alves suffered a clavicle injury, but Freeze added it “doesn’t appear to be anything significant.” McCaw played in the fourth quarter Saturday against Old Dominion and practiced Monday, and Freeze hopes Jonathan Graham and Damian Bounds will follow suit and be ready to play against the Orange. Stubbs, who wore a walking boot on his right foot, is expected to begin getting reps Wednesday. “I think he’ll play,” Freeze said.