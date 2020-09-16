'The alpha wolf': JaVon Scruggs has transformed into Liberty's leader in the secondary

“He’s one of those guys that kind of helps as a bell cow in terms of our standard and how we go about meetings, what the expectations are. I’ve been really happy with his leadership thus far,” Batoon said. “On the field, he’s a kid that I noticed clear back to last year when we’re watching Liberty on tape preparing for New Mexico and even BYU. We played both of those teams. He was a guy that kind of stuck out, he was different than some of the other guys.

"I was anxious to get the chance to know him, and it’s been great working with him thus far. Expectations are pretty high for him moving forward in what our mentality is and how we’re running that room. Been real happy with him.”

Scruggs primarily played at strong safety against BYU and in the Cure Bowl victory against Georgia Southern, and he is projected to start at that position Saturday when the Flames open the season at Western Kentucky.

“I’m basically starting the season back where I ended, so it’s really not like any time lost or any gap there,” Scruggs said Wednesday. “I feel like I can just come in and fill the spots that I did last year at a high level and execute at a high level.”