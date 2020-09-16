'The alpha wolf': JaVon Scruggs has transformed into Liberty's leader in the secondary

Corey Batoon twice watched Liberty film last season while serving as the defensive coordinator at Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors faced New Mexico in late October during Mountain West Conference play and then battled BYU in the Hawai’i Bowl on Christmas Eve, and the Flames played both teams during the campaign.
Batoon’s study of the film from those two games helped develop gameplans that assisted in Hawai’i defeating both the Lobos and the Cougars.
He also saw one player in particular on the Liberty defense that stood out. This smaller, lanky safety delivered sure tackles from the free safety position against New Mexico, and he was constantly around the ball while playing strong safety versus BYU.
Batoon looked at the Flames’ roster and was expecting this safety to be a fourth- or fifth-year player because of the way he carried himself and led the secondary. To his surprise, the player sporting No. 1 was a sophomore who primarily played on special teams and saw sporadic snaps at cornerback as a true freshman in 2018.
JaVon Scruggs caught Batoon’s attention from afar with his stellar play. That admiration only grew once Batoon was hired as the Flames’ new safeties coach and the veteran coach got to know the Appomattox native better.
“He’s kind of the alpha wolf in the room,” Batoon said. “He’s still a young kid. You’d think he’d be a fifth-year senior, but he has that mentality that you want, you want others to emulate. He does a great job of leading by example, but he’s also not afraid to be a kid that’s verbal also.”
Scruggs enters his junior season as one of the unquestioned leaders in the secondary. Flames coach Hugh Freeze and defensive coordinator Scott Symons rely on the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Scruggs to be their eyes and ears on defense, especially in the time of the coronavirus pandemic when team meetings are spread out and the interaction between coaches and players are limited.
“He’s the first one I go to [after team meetings] to kind of judge where we are,” Freeze said. “He’s a leader, one of the most solid tacklers that I’ve coached, can play every safety position that we have. He’s really, really valuable to us. We need him to be healthy all year long.”
The Appomattox County High School alumnus proved his worth last season by playing all three safety positions — free safety, strong safety and rover — and making plays all over the field.
“Scruggs is probably our most vocal leader,” Symons said. “You saw his growth last year. He's always got a smile on his face no matter what's going on and he's always talking.”
Scruggs posted 58 tackles (32 solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups in a full-time role. He wasn’t afraid to stick his nose in on plays at the line of scrimmage when he attacked from free safety and then could cover slot receivers, tight ends and running backs while at strong safety (also called nickelback in Symons’ 4-2-5 scheme).
“He’s one of those guys that kind of helps as a bell cow in terms of our standard and how we go about meetings, what the expectations are. I’ve been really happy with his leadership thus far,” Batoon said. “On the field, he’s a kid that I noticed clear back to last year when we’re watching Liberty on tape preparing for New Mexico and even BYU. We played both of those teams. He was a guy that kind of stuck out, he was different than some of the other guys.
"I was anxious to get the chance to know him, and it’s been great working with him thus far. Expectations are pretty high for him moving forward in what our mentality is and how we’re running that room. Been real happy with him.”
Scruggs primarily played at strong safety against BYU and in the Cure Bowl victory against Georgia Southern, and he is projected to start at that position Saturday when the Flames open the season at Western Kentucky.
“I’m basically starting the season back where I ended, so it’s really not like any time lost or any gap there,” Scruggs said Wednesday. “I feel like I can just come in and fill the spots that I did last year at a high level and execute at a high level.”
Symons called Scruggs one of the defense’s leaders last season, and his leadership stood out in a group that featured seniors such as Jessie Lemonier, Elijah Benton, Solomon Ajayi and Vincent Elefante. Those seniors led by example and were vocal when needed, but Scruggs made sure his voice was heard and his teammates were meeting the coaches’ expectations.
The leadership qualities were ingrained into Scruggs’ mentality entering his junior season at Appomattox when he transitioned from only playing defense to being both the Raiders’ starting quarterback and safety.
That move, according to Scruggs, allowed him to find his voice. He learned from players like Matt Page, Matthew Drew and Buster Henderson how to lead by example, and Raiders coach Doug Smith instilled the tools for Scruggs to become a leader in a program that was establishing itself as the dominant force in Class 2A.
“Playing that quarterback position, you have to be a leader. You’re the voice of the team, everybody looks up to you when things are bad or when things are good,” Scruggs said. “I guess just carrying over those traits and things I learned from Doug back in high school, I think it just kind of translated over to this, and actually a lot of guys listen to me more than what I think.”
Scruggs’ hard-nosed play has often resulted in small injuries that mount up over the course of a season, and Symons noted Scruggs played through nagging injuries for most of 2019. The staff elected to give Scruggs “a nice little bit of time off to actually get back to 100%” during training camp that was extended two weeks because of the season’s later start date.
The safety said he feels like he hasn’t missed a beat in communicating with his teammates in the secondary. It is a group that is filled with junior college transfers and new faces that will follow Scruggs’ lead during the pandemic-altered season.
“The first thing that pops to my mind is his swagger. He’s a confident dude, really believes he can make every play that comes his way, and he’s a solid tackler that can get people on the ground in space,” Freeze said. “He’s really confident and he’s mature. I think those are the qualities that really make him somebody that we feel like we can depend upon. We think he can play all three safeties that we play. He’s very valuable to us.”
