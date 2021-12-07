'This is history': Liberty women's basketball posts first home win over Virginia Tech

The final buzzer hadn’t even finished going off when the Liberty women’s basketball team started a wild celebration at midcourt. The players jumped in unison, and the sound of the public address announcer broadcasting the final score sent the Flames into pandemonium.
Bridgette Rettstatt implored her teammates to act like they’ve done this before, but truth be told, the Flames had never been in this moment previously. Eight times prior, Virginia Tech visited Lynchburg and returned to Blacksburg victorious.
That changed Tuesday night.
Liberty held Virginia Tech scoreless for the opening 7½ minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away and record a convincing 59-40 victory before an announced crowd of 1,265 inside Liberty Arena.
“This is history,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.
The Flames (8-1) saved their best defensive performance of the young season for the first visit from an Atlantic Coast Conference team to Liberty Arena.
Virginia Tech (7-3) opened the fourth quarter by missing their first eight shots and turning the ball over three times. That allowed Liberty to take a 51-32 lead on Alyssa Iverson’s layup with 2:50 remaining.
“Starting the fourth quarter like that was just nail in the coffin,” Rettstatt said. “I think Virginia Tech started to give up very quickly after that.”
Iverson led the Flames with a season-high 16 points. She shot 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Rettstatt added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting to become the Hokies’ fifth-leading scorer all-time (with 1,592 career points). She pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Sheppard shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Her teammates shot 1 of 19 from beyond the arc.
“We were very bad. I was bad, they were bad. Everybody on the floor was bad except for Liberty,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “They were really good tonight.”
Emily Lytle scored six of the Hokies’ eight fourth-quarter points. The graduate student played at Liberty for three seasons before electing to use her final season of eligibility at Virginia Tech.
She finished with eight points on 2-of-6 shooting, and her banked-in 3 with 1.4 seconds left accounted for the only 3 made by someone other than Sheppard.
“I definitely was joking with her on the free throw-line a little bit,” said Rettstatt, a teammate of Lytle’s for all three seasons. “To me, it’s like I’ve been playing against her for three years now. We’d always guard each other in practice. It wasn’t as weird as I was [thinking] it was going to be.”
The Flames never trailed and led by double digits for the final 16 minutes, 15 seconds.
Rettstatt hit a 3 that sparked an 8-0 run to give Liberty a 39-25 cushion with 4:18 left in the third quarter.
Georgia Amoore’s jumper with 1.5 seconds left in the third period cut the deficit to 43-32.
Rettstatt opened the fourth quarter with a jumper from the left corner, and the Hokies didn’t make a basket until the 2:36 mark of the frame when Lytle scored on a driving layup.
“I think we’re sort of making a statement. They’re making a statement,” Green said of his team. “I think the team has continued to develop and really started buying in on the defensive end. It makes life much easier. I think this team deserves to be recognized. They’re earning their way, and tonight they went out and proved it.”
Liberty set the tone with another dominating first quarter. The Flames held the Hokies to 2-of-14 shooting over the opening 10 minutes to take a 15-6 lead.
It marked the fifth time in nine games Liberty has held its opponent to six points or fewer in the first quarter.
“I think this team, we usually start the game pretty well,” Rettstatt said. “I think that’s kind of expected out of us now.”
Liberty also took Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley out of the Hokies’ offense. Kitley entered the game leading the team at 17.9 points per game and 58.3% field-goal shooting.
She was held to seven points on 3-of-7 shooting with Mya Berkman and Bella Smuda denying entry passes to her.
“Taking her out of the game was big,” Iverson said. “We definitely made mistakes with Sheppard, but I think that we did a good job of taking her out of the game as well.”
Dribbles: Liberty guard Emma Hess was named the ASUN Conference freshman of the week on Monday. It was the first weekly honor of her collegiate career. She posted 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists in wins over Hampton and High Point. … Berkman finished with eight points and six rebounds before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. … Priscilla Smeenge scored four points and led the team with eight rebounds. … Liberty held a plus-10 rebounding advantage and outscored the Hokies 26-12 in the paint.