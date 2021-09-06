Troy QB Taylor Powell, a transfer from Missouri, has Liberty’s full attention

It didn’t take Hugh Freeze long to recognize the quarterback who was taking snaps for Troy in the Trojans’ season opener. The moment the Liberty football coach saw Taylor Powell slinging the ball around Veterans Memorial Stadium against Southern, he knew exactly the type of signal caller the Flames were going to face this upcoming weekend.
“I remember him vividly,” Freeze said, recalling the time Powell attended one of Freeze’s summer camps at Ole Miss. “He’s a very accurate passer, mature, and he makes a difference.”
Freeze and the rest of the Liberty coaching staff watched the film from Troy’s 55-3 victory over Southern. They were particularly impressed by Powell, a transfer from Missouri in his first season with the Trojans. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the lopsided triumph.
The offense was particularly effective, with Powell completing passes to 10 different receivers, and four of the Trojans’ six scoring drives lasted less than three minutes.
“I think he is a really, really good quarterback. One of the better ones we have played based on the one-game sample size that I’ve watched,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Got a lot of respect for him, and I think he makes their offense go.”
Powell, a junior, arrived at Troy over the offseason and battled with last season’s starter Gunnar Watson for the starting job.
Powell eventually won the job over Watson, who wasn’t shabby in his nine appearances in 2020.
Watson completed 70% of his passes for 2,141 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. The Trojans struggled by going 5-6 with lopsided losses to BYU and Appalachian State and close setbacks to Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern.
“I think the difference between last year and this year is their quarterback play,” Symons said. “You watch just the accuracy, the touch that was put on the ball I thought was really impressive [by Powell].”
Powell’s lone mistake, an interception early in the second quarter, led to Southern’s lone points on a 31-yard field goal.
“I think he’s a great game manager as far as his decision making," Symons said. "He’s not careless with the football, he can check everything at the line for him, he runs that offense very, very efficiently. Accuracy, touch on the ball is really, really impressive.
"He’s not a quote-unquote dual-threat quarterback like you could typically consider, but he’s got a lot of good pocket presence and he’s got some good escapabilty. … If you don’t do a good job of keeping him contained, he’s going to be able to run it."
Liberty, in its 48-7 triumph over Campbell, did not record a takeaway or sack. It marked the first time since the Flames’ upset victory over Virginia Tech last season the Flames did not post a sack.
Freeze and Symons credited the lack of pressure on Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams to the game plan of limiting Williams’ ability to escape the pocket.
Liberty recorded four quarterback hurries with backup linemen Khristian Zachary and Kendy Charles getting into the backfield during extended playing time in the second half.
“We’ve got to get better pressure on the quarterback,” Symons said. “Obviously this week with a great quarterback, if he can sit back there all day long, it’s going to be a long game for us. Hopefully that’s an area we can improve this week and something we can get better at for sure.”
Notes: Four players who suffered injuries in Liberty’s triumph over Campbell were listed as day-to-day by Freeze and were visiting doctors Monday. Left guard Damian Bounds (high ankle sprain) did not play after the first series, and backup right tackle Bryce Mathews exited in the second half with a knee injury. Wide receiver Jaivain Lofton injured his right knee on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception, and cornerback Marcus Haskins suffered a hamstring injury. … Freeze said he is hopeful wide receiver Noah Frith (right hand) and cornerback Daijahn Anthony (meniscus surgery) are cleared by the team's doctors to take reps in practice this week.