UAB eyes revenge against Liberty at upgraded Williams Stadium

There was a considerable amount of hoopla surrounding the debut of Protective Stadium, UAB’s new football home, a little more than 11 months ago. The pomp and circumstance quickly faded on Oct. 2, 2021, as Liberty used a dominating second half to demoralize the Blazers, 36-12.

Flames slot receiver DeMario Douglas didn’t have to look too far ahead in Liberty’s 2022 schedule, one that features Wake Forest, BYU, Arkansas and Virginia Tech, to find the game he was looking forward to the most.

The fourth-year sophomore knew the rematch against the Blazers, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in an updated Williams Stadium, would have more significance for the visitors than any other nonconference contest.

“I feel like every game is going to be a challenge, especially that first home game,” Douglas said in the preseason. “I feel like that first home game is definitely going to be a challenge because [of] how we went to UAB’s home, and that was their first home game, so I guess they’re coming to our new home with it being all updated and stuff; so they’re going to come with a chip on their shoulder.”

Liberty fans will be treated to chairback seating in the west grandstands, bench-back seating in the upper deck on the east side, and cabana seating and a new-look berm in the south end zone of Williams Stadium. The upgrades were planned with an impressive home slate that includes UAB, BYU and Virginia Tech.

There is expected to be plenty of hype for Saturday’s home opener against UAB as the Flames (1-0) enter their final season as an independent before joining Conference USA in 2023.

“I’m sure that they remember last year and the disappointing loss they had to us opening their stadium,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “It will be a very, very difficult, challenging game for us again.”

UAB hasn’t forgotten the 24-point setback. The Blazers (1-0) rolled through Alabama A&M, 59-0, on Sept. 1, and got plenty of players on the field to keep the starters fresh for the road test.

“We remember what happened last year,” UAB linebacker Kyle Harrell said. “We just need to compartmentalize our feelings and go out there and play how we know how to play.”

The Flames are coming off a thrilling 29-27 win at Southern Miss that lasted four overtimes and more than four hours one week ago. Liberty’s defense rotated eight linemen, four linebackers and four cornerbacks to keep those players fresh, while safeties JaVon Scruggs and Quinton Reese had to play extended snaps following Robert Rahimi’s ejection in the second quarter.

Liberty shut down UAB’s offense last season in what co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge called “one of our better games we played defensively last year.”

The Flames limited the Blazers to 325 yards of offense and one touchdown, which came on Jermaine Brown Jr.’s 59-yard touchdown run with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins was held in check (152 yards on 12-of-26 passing), and UAB’s potent tight ends were not able to create separation.

“They do a lot of window dressing,” Liberty linebacker Mike Smith Jr. said of how UAB utilized the tight ends in the passing attack, “but it’s sound football and if we keep our eyes in the right spot, we’ll be in the right position to make plays.”

Liberty’s defense was stellar last week at Southern Miss. The Flames held the Golden Eagles to 3 of 12 on third downs, created five takeaways (three interceptions and two fumble recoveries) and made four stops inside the 5-yard line.

The united did, however, surrender five explosive plays and miss 20 tackles.

Aldridge said his group put forth “tremendous effort" on those tackle attempts, though, and said those miscues will be cleaned up before playing UAB’s balanced, efficient offense.

“That’s why they’re so difficult because they’re so good at running the football and then the play-action pass,” Aldridge said. “They’re not missing a beat from a personnel standpoint.”

Alabama A&M wasn’t able to challenge the UAB defense. Liberty will give the Blazers their first true test, whether it is with Johnathan Bennett or Kaidon Salter at quarterback.

Harrell said Salter has a lot of the same qualities Malik Willis displayed last season. Willis rushed for 144 yards, threw for 287 on 13-of-19 passing, and accounted for three touchdowns.

Willis’ 19-yard run, in which he broke tackles from 10 of the 11 UAB defenders, late in the second quarter is frequently used in his highlight reel from the 2021 season.

The Blazers are preparing for Salter to play and have studied film of how Willis broke them down last season.

“We are preparing for that like we did last year and learning from some of the mistakes and getting ready to contain them,” Harrell said.