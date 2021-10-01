UAB welcomes Liberty into opener of $200 million stadium

Malik Willis remembers his last trip to Birmingham, Alabama. The Atlanta native made the trek across state lines in the summer of 2014 before his sophomore senior at Westlake High School, and he attended a prospect camp at UAB. Willis shared a laugh about that memory, saying the coaches then told him he was too little to play quarterback at 185 pounds.
Seven years later, Willis returns to Birmingham. This time, he is 40 pounds heavier and leads Liberty’s offense into a brand new stadium UAB will call its home.
“It’s definitely cool we get to be their first game, though,” he said. “I haven’t been there since that little recruiting day. That was cool though. I was like, dang, that’s crazy I get to go back there. I ain’t been to Birmingham in so long. That’s cool. It is just a little short ride.”
UAB, a program that was closed down following the 2014 season because of financial hardships and later reinstated for the 2017 campaign, opens Protective Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network. The Blazers (3-1, 1-0 Conference USA) welcome Liberty (3-1) for the inaugural game inside the $200 million, 45,000-seat stadium.
“Big-time challenge for us this week,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Obviously we’re the opener in their new stadium and I don’t think that’s going to affect their approach other than they’re going to have more juice than ever. I like our football team and I fully expect that we’ll respond the right way and be prepared to try to make it a ball game.”
The Blazers have played three road games and a neutral site contest in the first month of the season to allow for the finishing touches to be put on the new stadium.
“It was truly a team effort,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “A lot people said it would never happen, and … for all the things we all had to go through to make it happen, I'm really excited.”
UAB opened the season beating Jacksonville State in Montgomery, then began a three-week stretch in true road games at No. 2 Georgia, North Texas and Tulane.
The Bulldogs won convincingly, and the Blazers rebounded with wins over the Mean Green and Green Wave to enter the matchup with the Flames carrying momentum.
“I think they’re a Top 25 team,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of UAB. “No one has run the ball on them, even Georgia. Georgia hit them with big play after big play. … We won’t be the fan favorite there, we’ll probably be outnumbered considerably, and I understand that. We’ve got to embrace that.”
UAB hasn’t missed a beat since its program was reinstated. The Blazers have won two of the past three Conference USA titles (2018 and 2020), and their lone bowl victory came under Clark in 2018 over Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl.
They are on their way to another bowl bid this season thanks to a defense that ranks 35th nationally averaging 111 rushing yards per game. Georgia and North Texas racked up 163 and 120 yards, respectively.
The Blazers racked up four takeaways against Tulane in a 28-21 triumph last weekend. UAB raced out to a 21-point lead and the takeaways prevented the Green Wave from taking the lead.
“It’s all about decision making at the end of the day,” said Willis, who committed his first turnover of the season in the Flames’ 24-21 loss to Syracuse. “Those guys are really good. They’re going to try to make their plays, but it’s about just taking care of the ball and finding open guys and not forcing the ball into situations it shouldn’t be.”
Willis’ play has been a big reason for Liberty’s early season success. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes, rushed for four more scores, and he ranks 31st nationally by accounting for 273 yards per game.
Georgia and Tulane finished with 376 and 305 passing yards, respectively, and the Flames have found success passing the ball this season.
DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels have each caught three touchdown passes for Willis, and the two have combined for 419 receiving yards on 34 receptions.
“Their defense is good all around. I wouldn’t take anything from them,” Douglas said. “We’ve got to really focus on us going out there against the best defense. I feel like Coach Freeze and our offensive staff got the right gameplan. We’ve just got to come out there and execute and we’ll come out with the win.”