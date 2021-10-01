UAB welcomes Liberty into opener of $200 million stadium

Malik Willis remembers his last trip to Birmingham, Alabama. The Atlanta native made the trek across state lines in the summer of 2014 before his sophomore senior at Westlake High School, and he attended a prospect camp at UAB. Willis shared a laugh about that memory, saying the coaches then told him he was too little to play quarterback at 185 pounds.

Seven years later, Willis returns to Birmingham. This time, he is 40 pounds heavier and leads Liberty’s offense into a brand new stadium UAB will call its home.

“It’s definitely cool we get to be their first game, though,” he said. “I haven’t been there since that little recruiting day. That was cool though. I was like, dang, that’s crazy I get to go back there. I ain’t been to Birmingham in so long. That’s cool. It is just a little short ride.”

UAB, a program that was closed down following the 2014 season because of financial hardships and later reinstated for the 2017 campaign, opens Protective Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network. The Blazers (3-1, 1-0 Conference USA) welcome Liberty (3-1) for the inaugural game inside the $200 million, 45,000-seat stadium.