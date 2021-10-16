ULM, a 32½-point underdog, stuns Liberty

MONROE, La. — Malik Willis and a renewed defensive effort helped a stunned Liberty overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.
Louisiana-Monroe, a 32½-point underdog, got the last laugh.
Calum Sutherland kicked a 53-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining, Mark Williams intercepted Willis’ final pass attempt, and the Warhawks stunned the Flames 31-28 Saturday evening at Malone Stadium.
“There’s no excuses for us to play as poorly as we did tonight,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said.
The loss was the first for Liberty (5-2) against a Group of Five conference team since the second week of the 2019 season. It snapped a streak of 12 straight triumphs over teams from the Sun Belt Conference, Conference-USA, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference.
Liberty tied the game at 28 on Willis’ 53-yard touchdown run with 7:49 remaining.
Both teams exchanged punts, and the Warhawks (3-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) were on the verge of punting again until a big third-down conversion kept the drive alive.
Chandler Rogers connected on a 33-yard pass to Will Derrick to the ULM 45-yard line. A roughing the passer penalty on Aakil Washington added 15 yards to get the Warhawks to the Liberty 40.
The Flames’ defense recorded stops on first and second down to force another third down.
Rogers picked up 12 yards on third-and-18, which put the Warhawks into Sutherland’s field-goal range.
“It was just a good play by the quarterback,” Liberty linebacker Rashaad Harding, who posted season highs of 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks, said. “We weren’t able to contain him, and it was just a good play by him.”
Sutherland’s attempt snuck through on the right side and cleared the bar for the game-winning field goal.
“A great kick by their kicker,” Freeze said.
Willis, who hadn’t thrown an interception through five games, tossed his sixth interception in a two-week span as Williams secured the game-sealing pick.
Willis completed 16 of 28 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
It is the third three-interception game of his career, and two have come in consecutive weeks.
“I’m not making any excuses here,” Willis said. “When you turn the ball over, it’s hard to win games. I turned it over three times.”
The quarterback rushed for a season-high 157 yards and added two touchdowns on 23 carries.
ULM was able to take a 28-14 lead by dissecting and dismembering Liberty’s stout second-half defense.
And the offense, which looked discombobulated for most of those 15 minutes, didn’t help either.
It was, frankly, a third quarter from hell for Liberty.
ULM had 179 yards of offense and scored on all four of its third-quarter drives.
“They out-schemed us on some of the plays. That’s all,” Harding said. “We were playing a hard game and they just out-schemed us on a couple of plays and got some quick points.”
ULM’s 28 third-quarter points nearly matched the number of points Liberty surrendered (31) in the second halves of the season’s first six games.
Andrew Henry scored two of those third-quarter touchdowns. He caught a 12-yard TD pass from Rogers and scored on a 40-yard run five minutes later to give ULM a 21-14 lead.
Abraham Alce’s 1-yard plunge that tied the game at 14 came the play after Willis threw his second interception of the game, and the quarter was capped on Rogers’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Zach Rasmussen.
“It certainly wasn’t good,” Freeze said of the third quarter. “They tempoed us and sucker schemed that we hadn’t seen, and we weren’t ready for that. We had an adjustment for that in the fourth quarter. They hurt us with wheels out the back door, one with the tight end [Rasmussen] and one with the running back [Henry].”
The Flames ended what was a lackluster first half with a 14-0 lead.
Willis scored on a 3-yard run with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter, then he connected with CJ Daniels on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the half for the two-score lead.
Liberty and ULM both squandered opportunities to put points on the board in the first quarter.
Both teams’ first drives were 14 plays. The Flames failed to convert on a fourth-and-10 from the ULM 32, and the Warhawks’ 27-yard field goal attempt by Calum Sutherland was blocked by Washington.
Skyler Thomas returned the blocked field goal 73 yard to the 2-yard line.
The Flames were stuffed on four straight runs and failed to score in the tight red zone for the second time this season.
After a ULM punt, Willis threw his first interception of the game at the ULM 1-yard line.
Rogers was picked off by Liberty cornerback Daijahn Anthony two plays later, and the Flames needed four plays to score the first touchdown of the game.