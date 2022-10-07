UMass set to provide challenge to a Liberty offense led by a 'quarterback by committee' approach

It isn’t unusual to hear the term “by committee” when describing the usage of running backs in a college offense’s game plan. The committee approach has even spread to the wide receiver corps when programs need to replace a dynamic target who just graduated or transferred.

Quarterbacks typically aren’t used in a committee fashion. It is the one position in the offense that desperately needs consistency and stability.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze admitted his offense has needed to go to a quarterback by committee approach through the season’s opening five weeks. Four different signal callers have taken snaps, and three of them have engineered second-half drives that either led the Flames to victory or secured triumphs.

That has meant adjusting the type of calls made during a game based on which quarterback is on the field. Freeze has only had one game in which the starting quarterback took every offensive snap, something uncommon in a team that sports a 4-1 record heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. contest against UMass (1-4) at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.

“To this point, it’s been quarterback by committee and some of it has been in the middle of games, several of them have been in the middle of games, which is uncomfortable for a play caller,” Freeze said. “I have never really experienced a season at quarterback calling plays quite like this year so far. It’s part of the growing process.”

The three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster who never started a game prior to this season — Kaidon Salter, Johnathan Bennett and Nate Hampton — have each led game-deciding drives that have the Flames on the precipice of becoming bowl eligible for the fourth straight season.

Utah transfer Charlie Brewer hasn’t played since the second offensive series of the season when he suffered a fracture below the thumb in his right (throwing) hand. Salter, who led the Flames to a 2-0 start, suffered a groin injury late in the one-point loss at Wake Forest and played in the first half last weekend at Old Dominion.

That opened the door for Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, to take the reins of the offense and led two second-half touchdown drives in a 38-24 triumph over the Monarchs.

“We’ll have to see how this week goes with him health-wise obviously. He wants to play, but I want him to be ready to play,” Freeze said of Salter. “… We’ll see how the week progresses. I have confidence in the others that we can win football games with them. JB was really solid in the second half and Nate has not had a full chance to really see what he would do yet, but I’m confident. We’ve got to play with who we have. If Kaidon’s healthy, great. If he’s not, then next man up and let’s try to figure out what’s the best plan for those guys.”

That plan will have to find ways to pick up yards and score points against a vastly improved UMass defense. Yes, the same unit that ranked dead last in the Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense and was one of the five worst in four other major statistical categories has been the backbone of the Minutemen through five games.

UMass ranks 21st nationally in passing defense (176.8 yards per game) and is in the top 50 in four other categories. The unit has recorded 10 takeaways (six interceptions and four fumble recoveries).

“I think they’re a really good defense. They’re so multiple, so many different looks, so many different pressures,” Freeze said. “You’re going to make some mistakes, you’re going to identify it wrong, and our guys are going to block the wrong people at some point, and they’re going to have an extra guy and it can make you look really bad. It can cause sacks and it can cause turnovers.”

UMass is in its first season under Don Brown, the renowned defensive mind who led units at Arizona, Michigan, Boston College, UConn and Maryland over the previous 13 seasons before returning to guide the Minutemen for a second time.

Brown rebuilt the roster through the transfer portal and primarily focused on the defense. Linemen Marcus Cushine (Florida State) and Marcus Bradley (Vanderbilt) have made immediate impacts, and defensive backs Tyler Rudolph (Penn State) and Jalon Ferrell (UConn) are among the team’s leading tacklers.

“He’s brought in his system and his system’s totally different than what they ran,” Freeze said. “It’s totally different, and then add to it the transfers they have from Power Five schools that make an immediate impact. He is so multiple. … It’s odd, it’s even, it’s an extra hat in the box all the time it seems. He’s going to force your hand to have to block a lot of different looks.”

Whichever quarterback gets the nod for Liberty will have to recognize the different looks the Minutemen will bring on defense. UMass allows 176 rushing yards per game, but it has recorded 22 tackles for losses and has playmakers like Cushine and Bradley who can get into the backfield.

“It’s real simple: they try to take the run game away from you, period. They’re going to have an extra hat that you don’t have enough people to block them,” Freeze said. “… He wants you to have to throw the football to win the game.”

Freeze has lauded the work done by the offensive line this season. The Flames are averaging 196 rushing yards per game and Dae Dae Hunter ranks 30th in the nation at 91.6 rushing yards per contest.

There is a downside to the offensive line's improvement. Freeze estimated there were four plays last week at Old Dominion that resulted in disaster. One in particular led to Salter getting hit on his release and the ball being picked off to end a late second-quarter drive in the red zone.

No matter who is at quarterback, those situations need to be eliminated so the Minutemen can’t turn the tide of the game.

“If we can just make our bad plays not disaster where it changes the field, changes possession, where it just means we punt,” Freeze said. “If we can just stop having our bad ones be disaster, I think we would be so much better off. Hopefully we can make improvements in that this week.”