 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah's Green announces decision to transfer to Liberty

Utah's Green announces decision to transfer to Liberty

{{featured_button_text}}
Utah Colorado Football

Utah Utes running back TJ Green (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 30-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

The lone running back who had made a verbal commitment in Liberty’s 2021 recruiting class elected to decommit from the program and reopen his recruitment early Monday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the Flames to fill that void.

Utah transfer TJ Green, who entered the transfer portal before the Utes’ shortened season began, announced Monday evening he is transferring to Liberty.

Green, who has graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics, is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He is the only running back listed in a recruiting class that currently features 10 high school seniors and three junior college transfers.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Green redshirted in 2017 and played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Utah.

He had 59 carries for 258 yards and one touchdown in 25 games.

Green elected to enter the transfer portal on Oct. 20, a little more than two weeks before Utah was scheduled to begin its abbreviated Pac-12 schedule.

Green’s announcement came a little more than six hours after Middletown (Ohio) High School senior running back Josh Bryant posted on Twitter early Monday afternoon he was decommitting from Liberty.

Bryant, a two-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, held offers from 10 other FBS programs, in addition to his offer from Liberty. Eight of those programs were from the MAC (Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan).

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert