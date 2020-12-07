Utah's Green announces decision to transfer to Liberty

The lone running back who had made a verbal commitment in Liberty’s 2021 recruiting class elected to decommit from the program and reopen his recruitment early Monday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the Flames to fill that void.

Utah transfer TJ Green, who entered the transfer portal before the Utes’ shortened season began, announced Monday evening he is transferring to Liberty.

Green, who has graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics, is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He is the only running back listed in a recruiting class that currently features 10 high school seniors and three junior college transfers.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Green redshirted in 2017 and played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Utah.

He had 59 carries for 258 yards and one touchdown in 25 games.

Green elected to enter the transfer portal on Oct. 20, a little more than two weeks before Utah was scheduled to begin its abbreviated Pac-12 schedule.