Vaanhold scores game-winner, lifts Liberty field hockey to first national title game appearance

Charlotte Vaanhold could barely breathe as she laid beneath her swarming teammates. The near-frozen turf of Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field didn’t even faze the Liberty field hockey forward. She turned, looked at teammate Jill Bolton, and unleashed a wide, ear-to-ear smile.
“Oh my gosh, we did it,” Vaanhold thought.
Vaanhold, specifically, did it. Her arching shot over Maryland goalkeeper Noelle Frost late in the second overtime lifted Liberty to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament Final Four held Friday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The victory propels the Flames (20-2) into their first national championship game. They will face the winner of Northwestern and Harvard at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Field.
No other Liberty athletic program has played in a national championship game.
“When Char scored the goal, a ridiculous [shot] over the top of the goalkeeper, I lost my mind there for a second just because, like, holy crap, that’s when I really felt the emotion,” Flames coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said.
The game-winner was set up on a counter-attack that has become a staple for Liberty under Parsley-Blocker.
Reagan Underwood, the recipient of the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award for field hockey, started the counter attack up the right side. She delivered a centering pass to Jill Bolton, who continued the attack up the middle and into the striking circle.
That is when Bolton saw Vaanhold to her left. Bolton delivered a pass that Vaanhold converted with the arching shot that cleared Frost with 1:27 left in the overtime period and set off the wild celebration on the cold turf.
“It’s just ingrained in the DNA of this program,” Parsley-Blocker said. “It’s kind of special that’s how the game-winning goal came.”
The Flames extended their winning streak to 17 games. The past two triumphs over Maryland and Rutgers came in extra time.
The win over Rutgers came in a best-of-five shootout. Vaanhold scored the shootout winner in that one.
“I feel like every game after every game I’m just crying,” Bolton said, adding her emotions range from exhaustion to pure happiness. “It’s such a whirlwind.”
Bolton and Vaanhold both scored in the third period to give the Flames a 2-0 lead.
Maryland (15-7) recorded a whopping 31 shots and finally broke through 40 seconds after Vaanhold’s score as Bibi Donraadt found the back of the cage to swing momentum back to the Terrapins.
“I think that we were just not able to finish those shots today. Thirty-one shots is just so many,” Donraadt said. “We brought ourselves into great positions, but just the final decision making was just not there today.”
Hope Rose scored on a penalty stroke with less than five minutes remaining in regulation to tie the game at 2, and the Terrapins were unable to take advantage of 10 penalty corners.
Liberty goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded nine saves.
Maryland was making its 20th Final Four appearance, while Liberty was one of the final four teams playing for the first time.
Now the Flames are 60 minutes away from hoisting a national championship trophy.
“I woke up this morning and I was like, ‘God, why me?’ I don’t deserve to be here,” Parsley-Blocker said. “ … I just think it’s a huge blessing and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”