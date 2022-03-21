Vanderbilt capitalizes on Liberty's miscues for easy victory in WNIT second round

Bridgette Rettstatt was knocked to the hardwood on a hard screen early in the fourth quarter Monday night. The Liberty women’s basketball senior forward got back to her feet, got into the offensive set, and converted near the basket.

That sequence symbolized the resolve of the Flames during a special season in which the victories racked up.

Rettstatt’s play was only a brief glimmer of success Liberty experienced against Vanderbilt in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The Flames’ turned the ball over at an alarming rate. Their ability to gobble up offensive rebounds was still there, but they failed to convert on those second chances.

It all added up to a rather easy victory for the Commodores.

Iyana Moore scored a game-high 25 points and made seven 3-pointers and Vanderbilt used a game-defining run spanning the second and third quarters to cruise to a 71-45 victory at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The victory ends the Flames’ season with a 28-5 record. It is the third time in program history the Flames reached the 28-win mark to go along with the 1997-98 and 2007-08 seasons.

Liberty finished with season lows in shooting percentage (28.3%) and points (45) as the campaign came to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Commodores (16-18).

However, the Flames had a season-high 23 turnovers that led to 28 points for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt advances to the Round of 16 and faces Middle Tennessee. MTSU defeated Wake Forest 67-55.

Moore finished with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. She made 7 of 11 3-pointers, and her back-to-back triples late in the first quarter gave the Commodores the lead for good.

Sacha Washington had 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordyn Cambridge added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with three assists and four steals.

Rettstatt capped her illustrious five-year career at Liberty with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She moved into ninth in scoring in program history (1,227) and seventh in rebounding (863).

Mya Berkman added six points and 10 rebounds.

The Flames grabbed 25 offensive rebounds, but they finished with a meager 16 second-chance points. The inability to finish on second chances was evident in a third quarter in which their deficit grew to the 20-point threshold.

Vanderbilt used a 18-4 run spanning the second and third quarters to take a 43-24 lead.

The Flames only trailed by double digits once this season prior to Monday night’s contest. The Flames faced an 11-point deficit early in a Jan. 12 victory over North Florida at Liberty Arena.

The miserable third quarter featured 3-of-16 shooting and eight turnovers as the Commodores’ advantage grew to 51-29.

Liberty secured 10 of its 25 offensive rebounds in the third quarter, but the Flames shot 1 of 9 and committed a turnover on their second-chance opportunities.

Vanderbilt shot 54.2% from the field in the second half to break a game open that was more defensive-oriented in the opening 20 minutes.

Vanderbilt and Liberty each committed eight turnovers in the first half, but the Commodores converted off the Flames’ miscues for 31-22 halftime lead.

The Commodores scored 10 points off Liberty’s turnovers, including five in the second quarter, as their advantage grew to as many as 11 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Liberty’s eighth turnover of the half led to a transition 3-pointer from Bella Lachance that gave Vanderbilt a 31-20 lead with 58 seconds left in the half.

Both teams combined to make eight field goals in the first half, but Vanderbilt took advantage of Liberty’s turnovers, making five 3-pointers and going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line to lead by nine at intermission.

Moore made four of Vandy’s five 3s and had 12 first-half points.

The Flames shot 8 of 29 from the field and were 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half.

Emma Hess had six points on two 3s, and Berkman, Priscilla Smeenge and Bella Smuda had four points apiece.

The teams combined to shoot 6 for 27 from the field in the opening 10 minutes as both offenses struggled to find rhythm.

The Commodores, though, used an 8-0 run in which they made all three of their first-quarter field goals to take a 12-8 lead.

Vanderbilt missed its first seven shots, but used back-to-back 3s from Moore and a transition layup from Cambridge to take a 12-4 lead.

Hess answered with a 3 with 68 seconds left in the period to cut the deficit to five, and Dee Brown went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line in the final seconds of the period to cut the deficit to four.

Liberty stayed within striking distance of Vanderbilt with Berkman on the bench with two fouls. The Flames’ starting center picked up her second foul with 5:47 left in the quarter and the game tied at 2-all.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.