VCU capitalizes on Liberty's early mistakes in recording season-opening sweep

Freshman Trinity Watts led the Flames with nine kills and added seven digs.

Watts was one of three freshmen (Julia Mangum and Lydia Burts were the others) to make their collegiate debuts Friday.

“I was really nervous,” Watts said. “I just told myself: get through these first couple of points and you’re good.”

Rajini Fitzmaurice added eight kills, four digs and two assists. Her final kill was part of a two-point swing in the third set that allowed the Flames to trim the Rams’ lead to 17-14.

“I feel like as a team we did really good. We’re not where we want to be at, but at this time at the beginning of the season, we can only get better from here,” Fitzmaurice said. “I think it was important to see what we need to work on and go back in the gym and just get better.”

The Flames trailed 18-16 in the third set following a kill from Mangum, but the Rams responded with a 7-1 run to secure the set and the match victory.

King recorded three of those kills in the run.