VCU capitalizes on Liberty's early mistakes in recording season-opening sweep

Trevor Johnson expected there would be jitters and waves of emotions from his Liberty volleyball team in Friday’s season opener against VCU. It was the Flames’ first match in more than a year and marked their first contest inside the new $65 million Liberty Arena.
The Rams pounced on those early Liberty jitters and seized control during the first two sets. VCU then overcame the Flames’ resurgence in the third set by pulling away to secure a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 triumph Friday morning.
“For us, we just didn’t respond fast enough after mistakes,” Johnson said. “We just let mistakes compound and just dig ourselves into way too big of a hole. Credit to them again for putting pressure on us.”
The early stages of the first and second sets were controlled by the Rams (1-0). They built a 10-2 lead in the first set and led 8-3 in the initial moments of the second set as the Flames (0-1) were settling into the match.
VCU recorded four of its 10 blocks during those runs.
Liberty didn’t help its cause, either, by hitting .167 and .083, respectively, in the first two sets.
“It didn’t help the fact that we didn’t put pressure on them,” Johnson said.
VCU’s Jasmine Knight led all players with six blocks to go with her match-high 12 kills. Teammate Lauren King matched Knight with 12 kills, while Qairo Bentley added eight kills and 11 digs.
Freshman Trinity Watts led the Flames with nine kills and added seven digs.
Watts was one of three freshmen (Julia Mangum and Lydia Burts were the others) to make their collegiate debuts Friday.
“I was really nervous,” Watts said. “I just told myself: get through these first couple of points and you’re good.”
Rajini Fitzmaurice added eight kills, four digs and two assists. Her final kill was part of a two-point swing in the third set that allowed the Flames to trim the Rams’ lead to 17-14.
“I feel like as a team we did really good. We’re not where we want to be at, but at this time at the beginning of the season, we can only get better from here,” Fitzmaurice said. “I think it was important to see what we need to work on and go back in the gym and just get better.”
The Flames trailed 18-16 in the third set following a kill from Mangum, but the Rams responded with a 7-1 run to secure the set and the match victory.
King recorded three of those kills in the run.
“We started off really strong and they just responded a lot better than we did,” Johnson said of the third set. “We just gave up way too many runs of three — we talked about no runs of three — and we were giving up way too many runs of three. Credit to them for responding right away. Nothing really fazed them. That’s key for them.”
Lilly Kruse had 15 digs and Amaya Williams added 23 assists and eight digs for Liberty.
The Rams had a hitting percentage of .320 for the match.
Liberty concludes its abbreviated nonconference schedule in one week when it hosts Old Dominion before entering ASUN Conference play.
“We can definitely learn from this match,” Johnson said. “I’m really proud of our fight.”