Venzant's rebounding helping Liberty thrive on the offensive end

Closely watch the end of a Liberty offensive possession. When the shot is released, multiple players start running back toward the other end of the court. A post player may stick around to grab an offensive rebound, but others get back to set up the pack-line defense. It was a familiar scene during Richie McKay’s first six seasons back at the helm.

Something changed in the past two seasons. Forwards Blake Preston and Shiloh Robinson will battle to extend possessions whenever they’re on the court, and it’s now common to see guard Joseph Venzant flying in and vying for the carom off the rim, too.

The sophomore, who is one of three defensive standouts on this season’s team, has continued to be active on the glass on both ends of the court. His offensive rebounding, in particular, aids in the Flames’ ability to find success on the offensive end thanks to additional second and third opportunities.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Venzant leads the team in rebounding and is coming off a career-high 13-rebound performance in Liberty’s win this past Saturday at North Florida.

“I feel like that’s something I try hard and just try to contribute to winning,” Venzant said. “I feel like a lot of us have roles on the team, and I just try to excel in my role and make my team better.”

Venzant’s rebounding has been essential in how the Flames (16-5, 7-1 ASUN Conference) have started league play. Their seven victories all have come by double-digit margins, and Venzant’s hustle on the offensive end has led to Liberty posting 10 or more offensive rebounds in three straight games and four of the past five contests.

“I trust Joseph. It’s indicative of who he is,” McKay said of Venzant. “He’s going to make great efforts, but he doesn’t compromise our defense when he does because of it. He empties his tank quickly. He still does it within the framework of what we’re trying to accomplish on both ends.

“Our system, we’re not married to the absolutes; we’re about the preferences. When you trust your team, I think you can live in that space and they can play with a freedom that we’re touching a little bit now.”

Venzant has posted 39 offensive rebounds and is averaging a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. He needs two more offensive rebounds to match his total from last season, and he is one of six players who have posted more than 40 offensive rebounds in a season since McKay returned to the program prior to the 2015-16 campaign.

Venzant is the only guard to reach that mark. Scottie James, Preston, Robinson, Myo Baxter-Bell and Evan Maxwell were expected to grab offensive rebounds with their size, while Venzant has used his athleticism and high-flying ability to snare loose balls.

“Honestly, any time JV’s in the game or just when he’s on your team, your chance of winning goes up because he does so many things that impact the game as far as winning on both ends of the floor,” guard Darius McGhee said. “You don’t see many guards crashing the offensive glass as hard as he does. Honestly, no guard was allowed that responsibility until he got here. That just speaks to the type of player he is.”

Bigger guards like Caleb Homesley, John Dawson and A.C. Reid rarely crashed the offensive boards, with the emphasis on not allowing transition baskets.

As a result of Venzant’s commitment to improving his individual game, McKay has given the sophomore guard the freedom to go after offensive rebounds. Venzant, Robinson and Isiah Warfield are considered the top defensive players with their abilities to guard opposing players in one-on-one settings.

“JV came in last year as a freshman and picked up on it really quick,” Warfield said. “There were some mistakes out there, but with his effort and stuff, it made up for the mistakes.”

Venzant has started 52 of the 54 games he has played with LU. His defensive play paved the way to him cracking the lineup as a freshman. He’s remained in the lineup this season, playing the same number of minutes he did as a freshman but improving in multiple statistical categories: scoring (4.5 points per game) and shooting (58.3% from the field) along with rebounding.

“This year I feel like it’s really slowed down for me,” Venzant said. “I know the spots that I can contribute and going to those spots and capitalizing on those has been big for me this year.”

Venzant’s rebounding will be needed in Thursday evening’s key ASUN matchup against Stetson (11-8, 6-2) inside Liberty Arena. The Hatters are tied for third and trail Liberty and Kennesaw State by one game in the league standings.

“I think anytime there’s a 50-50 ball and No. 23 [Venzant’s number] is going after it, I think we’ve got it,” senior forward Kyle Rode said. “He does a great job boxing out, pursuing rebounds, and that’s his role, too, and he owns that every day. Super grateful for how he serves us offensively, too, with great screens, cuts, unnoticeable stuff that doesn’t show up [in the box score].”