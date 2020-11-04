Versatile Clark key to Liberty's potent third-down pass rush

Josh Aldridge’s eyes light up and he jumps around with an exuberant amount of energy when the Liberty defense forces an opponent into a third-and-long situation. The defensive line coach quickly finds a pair of true freshmen defensive ends whose task is to create havoc off the edge.
The third-down pass rush features TreShaun Clark moving from end to the inside. Matchup against an offensive guard? Clark can use his speed and added muscle to bully his way into the backfield. A running back decides to take him on? Clark has no problem utilizing his power to overwhelm and get to the quarterback.
The 25th-ranked Flames’ success on defense is rooted in their ability to bring a potent pass rush on third down. Aldridge has made sure Clark’s versatility is utilized to its fullest extent as the sophomore evolves into the unit’s most complete player.
“Specifically on third down we’re able to move him around and get him some mismatches potentially on guards, on running backs, on people maybe not necessarily the weak link but just somebody we feel is a good matchup for him,” Aldridge said of Clark. “[It] allows us to get one of those big boys off the field and then bring a lot of these good young defensive ends, we can get more of them on the field at the same time, too.
“He just makes us so versatile, he makes our whole defense versatile.”
Clark shined last season playing opposite of Jessie Lemonier, and the Danville native has taken a step forward this season in his ever-evolving role on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-1 Clark added 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason and bulked up from his 230-pound frame as a freshman to where he is now playing at a comfortable 245 pounds, which allows him to move around on the line.
His six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks are both second on the team behind Durrell Johnson. Clark has had a hand in Johnson’s success with his ability to get pressure off one edge and have the opposing quarterback instead run into Johnson’s waiting arms.
“I want to have my coach be able to depend on me when he needs to depend on me. I want to be able to do the job I’m supposed to be able to do and more,” Clark said. “Not just be able to play my gap, I want to be able to play my gap and play my secondary gap at the same time. I want to be able to make those tackles that I’m not supposed to make.”
Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said Clark and nose guard Ralfs Rusins have consistently graded as the best defensive linemen for their play during games this season. The two may not have the eye-popping stats Johnson has put up (eight TFLs and six sacks), but they handle their assignments and are equally as efficient against the run and pass.
That is why Aldridge has a difficult time taking Clark off the field for any type of play.
“I think him changing his body is the reason he’s been able to … become a durable player. He plays the most snaps of anybody in the room,” Aldridge said. “He’s just a real passionate kid that plays with a high motor. It makes us able to move him around.”
Clark and the Flames (6-0) play at Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC) at noon Saturday, and it is a game that carries special meaning for the defensive end. His uncle, Drew-Montez Clark, was on Tech's 2003 roster as a sophomore defensive back but did not play. He graduated in 2006 and now resides in Florida.
“I’m actually really excited to get to play against them,” TreShaun Clark said of playing the Hokies. He added his uncle and his family are expected to travel to Blacksburg for the game.
Clark’s role on the team isn’t only as a pass rusher. He was the vocal locker room leader in the talks for social justice. He, along with women’s basketball players Dee Brown and Kennedi Williams, organized and led an on-campus peaceful protest called “Justice4Us” on Sept. 8, which the university opted to postpone because of student safety; but Clark still pushed forward with the event.
Clark’s teammates have said his voice resonated throughout the program and led to three days of constructive talks within the football program. Coach Hugh Freeze canceled practices those days and had the team discuss what was happening in the country regarding social and racial injustice.
The team met Sept. 12 and developed a creed they would follow, and it also birthed the motto #CreatedEqually that the university rolled out prior to the football team’s Sept. 19 season opener at Western Kentucky.
“It was just really great to see how my coaches and the team, they were so supportive and they were ready just to make stuff happen for us,” Clark said. “It was just really cool to see how fast that we can make stuff happen and how we were able to create something that was able to move across campus. I’m really proud of that. Me and my friends, we just had to be that push that we needed to get stuff moving forward. It was great to see.”
