Versatile Clark key to Liberty's potent third-down pass rush

Clark shined last season playing opposite of Jessie Lemonier, and the Danville native has taken a step forward this season in his ever-evolving role on the defensive line.

The 6-foot-1 Clark added 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason and bulked up from his 230-pound frame as a freshman to where he is now playing at a comfortable 245 pounds, which allows him to move around on the line.

His six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks are both second on the team behind Durrell Johnson. Clark has had a hand in Johnson’s success with his ability to get pressure off one edge and have the opposing quarterback instead run into Johnson’s waiting arms.

“I want to have my coach be able to depend on me when he needs to depend on me. I want to be able to do the job I’m supposed to be able to do and more,” Clark said. “Not just be able to play my gap, I want to be able to play my gap and play my secondary gap at the same time. I want to be able to make those tackles that I’m not supposed to make.”