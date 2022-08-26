'Versatile' Sibley feels he can get the job done playing at running back for Flames

Treon Sibley was the do-it-all type player on offense during his four seasons at Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio. He got some carries at running, lined up at both slot and outside receiver, and even took direct snaps in the wildcat formation.

Liberty will ask Sibley to possibly provide a similar type of production early in the season. Well, maybe not in a wildcat look, but he could line up in the backfield or split out as what was expected to be a deep and talented running back corps has been bitten by the injury bug.

Sibley, a wide receiver in his first three seasons at Liberty, moved over to running back for the final few training camp practices and continues to work with the group as three scholarship tailbacks are dealing with injuries.

“I feel like I’m a pretty good, versatile athlete,” Sibley said after Thursday’s practice, “so I can get the job done in these different spots.”

Sibley is currently serving as Hawai’i transfer Dae Dae Hunter’s backup in practices in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss (7 p.m. on ESPN+).

The move was necessitated with injuries to T.J. Green, Shedro Louis and Malik Caper. Caper suffered an ankle sprain in the team’s first scrimmage on Aug. 14, while Green and Louis are both dealing with undisclosed injuries.

“I hope it’s not a permanent move. He was doing really well at receiver,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “ … Treon can do it and we’ve got to get him some reps there. We started that last Thursday or so. The expectation is that we will have him prepared in an emergency situation. Hopefully he can move back [to receiver] as we get healthier in that room again.”

Sibley’s 6-foot, 210-pound frame allows him to shift over to running back without having to change his body much at all. Sibley was predominantly used in the Flames’ 12 personnel last season as one of the top blocking wide receivers.

“I feel like with the way my body is set up, I’m kind of a heavier guy. I feel like I would be good in those trenches,” he said. “And I’ve still got the speed with my size as well.”

He was expected to see more playing time this upcoming season as one of six outside receivers projected in the rotation (Caleb Snead, Noah Frith, Khaleb Coleman, CJ Yarbrough and Brody Brumm are the others), and Sibley will likely be able to slide back into that role once the running back corps starts getting back to full health.

“Treon has really come on with us from a standpoint of playmaking ability, a guy that we can trust outside that primarily last year we put him in 12 personnel,” wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said. “He’s doing a lot of both right now. He’s a guy that I expect to make some big-time plays this year.”

Sibley was one of 12 players who caught touchdown passes last season. His 33-yard touchdown reception from Johnathan Bennett was part of the Flames’ 36-12 win over UAB, and he added five other catches during the season.

He will continue playing on special teams after shining on those units in 2020. He continues to get work with both kickoff coverage and return, along with with punt coverage, in addition to now moving exclusively to running back heading into the week before the season opener.

“The past couple of practices, my main focus has been just learning more and more in the running back room,” Sibley said. “I’m pretty familiar with our offense at the wide receiver standpoint. My main focus has just been learning and getting more comfortable with the running back stuff.”

Sibley and Louis were both recruited as wide receivers in the 2019 recruiting class. The coaching staff initially moved both to running back in the spring practices, with Louis sticking at the position and Sibley shifting over to wide receiver after a handful of practices.

The move to running back reminds Sibley of how he played all over the field while in high school. He wanted to be put in a position to help his team win, and that mindset hasn’t changed entering his fourth season at Liberty.

“I think I’ll be ready,” Sibley said. “I’m pretty confident in my skill set and what I can do for the team.”