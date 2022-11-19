Virginia Tech capitalizes on Liberty's miscues in one-point victory

Johnathan Bennett was still looking up field to deliver a pass when he sensed the football was no longer in his right hand. The Liberty quarterback, realizing the situation, finally looked back as Virginia Tech defensive end Jaylen Griffin pounced on the loose ball.

There was nothing Bennett and the Flames could do to create some magic late in the fourth quarter. The Hokies, on a losing streak that had lasted two months, relied on their defense and a fourth-quarter score from Jalen Holston to stun the announced crowd of 23,055 who packed into Williams Stadium on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Tech, a double-digit underdog, took advantage of the Flames’ quarterbacks losing two fumbles in the fourth quarter and secured the marquee win of Brent Pry’s first season at the helm with a 23-22 triumph.

“I think the turnovers are certainly a huge factor in the outcome,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said.

The Flames (8-3) reached the eight-win mark and rose to as high as 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll despite a quarterback carousel that featured four signal callers taking snaps through the season’s first seven games.

Bennett had settled into the starter’s role with magnificent performances against BYU and Arkansas, but there were some flaws that emerged in last weekend’s three-point loss at UConn.

That led to open competition throughout the week, with Bennett emerging as the starter. He and Kaidon Salter both played Saturday against the Hokies (3-8, 1-6 ACC), and they were responsible for two fourth-quarter turnovers that allowed Tech to retake the lead and then hold on in the final moments.

The Flames had an opportunity to take a two-possession lead early in the fourth quarter. They were in Virginia Tech territory when Salter had the ball jarred loose by safety Mansoor Delane.

Keli Lawson was there to jump on the loose ball and give Tech possession at its 36.

“It’s the difference in the game,” Freeze said. “We’re driving to go up two scores, or at least kick a field goal and make it an eight-point game at that point, and we turn it over.”

The Hokies nearly returned the favor on the next play when Mike Smith Jr. punched the ball out of Keshawn King’s grasp. Linebacker Ahmad Walker nearly had the fumble recovery, but Tech receiver Stephen Gosnell regained possession near the Hokies' sideline.

It was the second time the Flames almost came away with a takeaway. Jay Hardy tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that went straight up into the air late in the first quarter; safety Brylan Green was unable to secure the interception.

The Hokies capitalized on the second chance to finish that drive with a touchdown early in the second quarter, and they did it again in the fourth quarter after Walker’s near fumble recovery.

Holston (99 rushing yards on 26 carries) scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 1-yard plunge that put the Hokies ahead 23-22 with 7:46 remaining.

“After the game you always look back at them plays where it could be like, ‘Oh, we shouldn’t have called that play,’ or ‘We should have did this, we should have did that, we should have got this, we should have got that,’” Liberty free safety JaVon Scruggs said. “You can say that after you finish the game and you lost. If it would have went the other way and we would have won, nobody would have been probably talking about those plays. It is what it is, we’ve just got to come back ready to capitalize on next week.”

The Flames turned the ball over on downs on the next possession but then forced a punt to get the ball back.

Tech recorded its fourth and fifth sacks of the game on the next two plays, capped by TyJuan Garbutt stripping the ball away from Bennett and Griffin recovering it with 2:49 remaining.

“That last one was tough on JB,” Freeze said. “We had a lineman totally whiff and the guy’s on him right away.”

Salter threw for 119 yards on 12-of-18 passing in his first extended action since re-aggravating a groin injury Oct. 1 at Old Dominion.

Bennett, who started his sixth straight game, threw for 98 yards and scored the Flames’ only offensive touchdown on a 15-yard run late in the first quarter that tied the game at 7.

“We were really struggling to block them upfront. They were good. … I thought it was the best defense we played all year, up front in particular,” Freeze said. “They put a lot of pressure on us, so we were just trying to find a spark with maybe somebody that could avoid maybe the first rusher and then create some explosive plays.”

Liberty, playing its first home game since an emotional win over BYU on Oct. 22, got off to a slow start — similar to the 27-point shellacking of the Cougars — as Virginia Tech used a pair of Holston rushing touchdowns to take a 17-7 lead with 7:06 remaining in the opening half.

The Hokies’ two-score lead lasted 14 seconds, as Shedro Louis returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to three points.

Liberty got a defensive stop and drove 51 yards in less than a minute to get a 47-yard field goal from Nick Brown to tie the game at 17 heading into halftime.

The Flames recorded a safety and another Brown field goal to take a 22-17 lead, but couldn't put the game away when they had the chance early in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like the defense did a great job of holding them to 23, because that’s when we’re supposed to step it up on offense and execute,” said Liberty wide receiver DeMario Douglas, who finished with game highs of 69 yards and nine catches.

“I feel like we hurt ourselves today. ... There were so many plays that we could have made, but we didn’t. That goes back to executing.”