Walker and Reese, back from injuries, providing immediate spark for Liberty defense

Ahmad Walker and Quinton Reese were familiar faces around Liberty’s indoor practice facility during spring practices. The two sported blue non-contact jerseys and couldn’t participate in drills, but they were eager observers as they absorbed everything in front of them.

The defense was undergoing a transformation under new coordinators. Walker and Reese weren’t practicing or running through the intricacies of new schemes. Instead, they were visualizing each move and spending time in the film room, ensuring they were ready for training camp.

Not bad for a sophomore linebacker like Walker or a redshirt sophomore safety like Reese, two players who are expected to be significant contributors for a defense looking to build on back-to-back campaigns of finishing 11th nationally in total defense.

“It was a pretty good learning experience with what we’re doing with the new defense and everything,” Walker said of approaching the spring practices. “I feel like it’s going to be good for the defense, and I feel like we’ll be able to play faster and smarter.”

Walker had scheduled surgery to clean up some damage in one of his knees, something position coach Josh Aldridge said “wasn’t anything major,” and Reese finally got back on the field earlier this month after suffering a torn bicep in the Flames’ 41-13 win over Middle Tennessee on Oct. 9, 2021.

The injury kept Reese out for the final six regular-season games and the Flames’ lopsided win over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl.

He never lost his confidence after emerging as a viable option at either free safety behind JaVon Scruggs or at nickelback behind Juawan Treadwell, and he spent the spring learning from the veterans so he was ready to go when training camp opened last week.

“I think it’s just realizing the guys around you are there to help you and kind of just carry you along with them. You’re not alone,” Reese said of the recovery process. “It makes you a better person at the end of the day, those trials and tribulations. It just makes you a better teammate and overall better person.”

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has frequently spoken of building depth at both linebacker and safety over the past few seasons, and Walker and Reese have helped establish that depth by being able to play almost immediately.

Reese was a force at nickelback as a freshman in 2020, highlighted by breaking up three consecutive passes in overtime to help Liberty defeat Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl, and Walker started three of the 11 games he played in last season.

Walker has been battling junior college transfer Mike Smith Jr. for the starting Mike linebacker spot during the early stages of training camp, while Reese is slated to start at nickelback and could serve as a backup for Robert Rahimi at strong safety.

“This defense will be a lot better this year,” Walker said. “We’ve got a lot more speed, a lot more bigger guys up front. I think it’s going to be a great year.”

Walker had 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks last season. He learned from graduate transfers Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding, and Aldridge is expecting a big jump from Walker in his sophomore season.

“I feel like for myself as a player, honestly the game speed. Last year as a freshman, it’s a faster game speed, so you feel like you’re spinning, but if you’re good, you can make plays,” Walker said. “Going into this year, I feel like the ball game just slows down a lot more for me. Just being able to read my keys a lot faster and just be places before they’re there.”

Walker’ body has transformed as well. He is back up to a playing weight of 225 pounds after he suited up at 205 pounds last season. He said he arrived on campus in the summer of 2021 at 230 pounds, but dropped 25 pounds by running and lifting weights during offseason conditioning.

Reese’s versatility in the secondary will be something safeties coach Jack Curtis utilizes during the season. He could play Reese at both nickelback and strong safety, and Reese could shift back to the position he was recruited at — cornerback — in certain packages to get the best players on the field.

While Reese was recruited as a cornerback, his size (6-foot, 190 pounds) allows him to play in the safety positions and make an impact.

“To be honest, I feel like I can play anywhere on the defense in the back end,” Reese said. “I feel comfortable in all three of those positions, along with corner. Wherever coach puts me at, I’m real comfortable with.”