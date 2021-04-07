Walker, Seegars part of young linebacker corps that took advantage of extra spring reps

The blue No. 0 jersey wasn’t hard to miss during Liberty’s Red, White and Blue Preview on March 27. Rashaad Harding, who didn’t participate in the day’s activities, kept busy by constantly moving up and down the sidelines. When Ahmad Walker and Kaci Seegars came off the field, Harding was usually the first one to greet them and provided his insight into what he saw on the field.

For Walker, that advice was invaluable during a 15-practice spring in which he spent a majority of the time working at Mike linebacker. Harding, a graduate transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, got plenty of reps at the position, too, but the time Walker, a freshman, spent on the field helped with his learning curve at a position that still is one Hugh Freeze and his staff hope to address this offseason.

“Rashaad, he’s great. I feel like he’s a big brother to me and everything,” Walker said after logging the most snaps at Mike linebacker during the open practice at Williams Stadium. “He helps me with everything. He helps me with the small details. Coming off the sideline, he tells me what I did wrong, what I should do this time, just the small details that can make me become a great player.”