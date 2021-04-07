Walker, Seegars part of young linebacker corps that took advantage of extra spring reps

The blue No. 0 jersey wasn’t hard to miss during Liberty’s Red, White and Blue Preview on March 27. Rashaad Harding, who didn’t participate in the day’s activities, kept busy by constantly moving up and down the sidelines. When Ahmad Walker and Kaci Seegars came off the field, Harding was usually the first one to greet them and provided his insight into what he saw on the field.
For Walker, that advice was invaluable during a 15-practice spring in which he spent a majority of the time working at Mike linebacker. Harding, a graduate transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, got plenty of reps at the position, too, but the time Walker, a freshman, spent on the field helped with his learning curve at a position that still is one Hugh Freeze and his staff hope to address this offseason.
“Rashaad, he’s great. I feel like he’s a big brother to me and everything,” Walker said after logging the most snaps at Mike linebacker during the open practice at Williams Stadium. “He helps me with everything. He helps me with the small details. Coming off the sideline, he tells me what I did wrong, what I should do this time, just the small details that can make me become a great player.”
Walker and fellow freshman Kaci Seegars saw significant snaps in the spring game, and both factor into the future plans for the Flames. Freeze on Wednesday called Walker “one heck of a football player,” and said Seegars’ future will likely be as a Jessie Lemonier-type defensive end playing the Bandit position.
“One of the great things about the way we approached spring was the young kids certainly got plenty of reps in the linebacker room,” Freeze said.
The linebacker corps, though, was exceptionally young outside of returning starter Aaron Pierre.
Carl Poole and Tyren Dupree, the main backups last season, both missed spring practices because of shoulder surgeries, which opened the door for Harding, Walker and Seegars to get plenty of reps.
The staff moved Micah Glaize (Brookville) and Jerome Jolly down from safety to linebacker in an effort to add more depth at the position.
“They got quality reps there, too, to provide some depth,” Freeze said.
Walker was one of the staff’s top targets during the most recent recruiting cycle, and the 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker verbally committed July 11, 2020.
However, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Warner Robins, Georgia, native from taking a visit — official or unofficial — to Lynchburg to tour the campus and meet the coaching staff in person.
The uncertainty of whether he would actually like attending classes at Liberty or feel at home in Lynchburg necessitated a move to decommit and reopen his recruitment on Oct. 27.
Eighteen days later, Walker and his family made the trip to Lynchburg to watch Liberty play Western Carolina. They were not allowed inside Williams Stadium, so they watched from outside Gate 1 with the family of quarterback commit Nate Hampton.
The two spent a substantial amount of time talking during the game. Hampton had previously visited the campus in late February before the pandemic shut down in-person recruiting, and that trip allowed Hampton to answer any questions Walker had about Liberty.
Both families had dinner that night.
“That helped a lot. It was just a brotherhood. It made me feel loved and everything,” Walker said. “It really helped a lot. I’m really glad that I met Nate.”
Walker signed Dec. 16 to headline a class that featured Seegars, a former Texas A&M pledge who flipped his commitment to Liberty on National Signing Day.
The two elected to become mid-year enrollees, and both took advantage of the substantial number of snaps in the spring.
“The reps helped a lot,” Walker said. “[Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott] Symons told me coming in I was going to get a lot of spring reps and everything. I feel like me getting those spring reps would really help me a lot.”
Note: Liberty has received four commitments from preferred walk-on specialists for the 2021 season in kicker/punters Brayden Beck, Nick Brown and Max Morgan, and long snapper Austin Turner. “Tanner [Burns, special teams coordinator] has done a nice job of trying to prepare us for the future whenever we lose Austin Mock and Aiden [Alves] and [Alex] Barbir and the other kickers,” Freeze said. “We’re always in the cycle there of trying to have the next guy on campus, on the team that would take their spots. Tanner’s done a nice job with recruiting those.”