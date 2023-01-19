Warfield's 3s, defense spark Liberty to road win over Jacksonville

Isiah Warfield’s responsibility this season has been to play the role of defensive stopper off the bench. The Liberty guard defers to his teammates on the offensive end and will sporadically take the open shot if there isn’t a better look in the set.

Jacksonville knew that heading into Thursday night’s game. The Dolphins were content with leaving Warfield open and focusing their attention on Darius McGhee and others.

Warfield’s wide-open 3-pointer from the right corner was pure midway through the second half. He didn’t hesitate on the next possession to make another triple from the left wing.

The 3s sparked a second-half run that saw Liberty end Jacksonville’s 21-game home winning streak.

Darius McGhee scored a game-high 25 points to lead four players in double figures; Warfield provided the key 3s and defense against Kevion Nolan, the Dolphins’ top scorer; and the Flames claimed a 66-52 win at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

“As a team, we take whatever shot is the best shot during that possession,” Warfield said, “and I felt like those two shots that I was able to knock down were the best shots that we were going to get that possession.”

Warfield’s 3s were part of a back-and-forth tussle midway through the second half. The Flames (15-5, 6-1 ASUN Conference) were converting from beyond the arc, while the Dolphins (10-8, 3-4) were making shots around the rim.

Liberty used its strong second-half shooting, particularly during a three-minute stretch after Warfield’s first triple, to extend a 10-point advantage into a 55-39 lead following Blake Preston’s layup with 7:21 remaining.

The Flames shot 50% from the field and 6 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half.

“I think the maturity of our team showed,” Preston said. “Just a lot of guys doing the nitty gritty things that are just super important for us.”

McGhee shot 8 of 19 from the field and 5 of 13 from 3-point range.

Preston recorded his sixth career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He was 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-9 forward was effective against all three of Jacksonville’s big men. Omar Payne, Mike Marsh and Osayi Osifo were called for a combined 11 fouls trying to contend with Preston in the paint.

“Blake had one of his better games in his career,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “He was a force to be reckoned with.”

Warfield tied his career high with 10 points, and he played a season-high 29 minutes with Joseph Venzant battling foul trouble.

“A big energy off the bench from Zay,” McKay said.

Kyle Rode finished with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Osifo led JU with 11 points and six rebounds, and Marsh finished with 10 points.

Nolan, who entered the game leading JU in scoring at 13.9 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

He added six rebounds and four assists.

“We knew that he was a key part to their team and that he was their leading scorer and leading assist man,” Warfield said of Nolan, “so we knew that being able to kind of corral him and not let him get going was going to help us win. We play a team defense, and everyone else was able to chip in and help me.”

Liberty’s sterling second half was more than enough to overcome a sluggish opening 20 minutes. The Flames shot 32% from the field and were 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, but still led 26-21 at intermission.

“I just felt like today we came out and played extremely hard,” Warfield said. “We took the scout we had and we implemented it to the game, and I think everyone was just kind of ready to get this game going and we were just fired up to play.”

Liberty earned its halftime lead thanks in large part to a 10-0 run. The spurt put Liberty ahead 21-14 with 6½ minutes remaining in the opening stanza.

“I thought our guys had a great presence defensively, showed a toughness in not just the physicality of the game but overcoming mistakes and taking care of the ball, and being patient enough to get a good shot,” McKay said. “… It’s a step certainly for us in our pursuit to get better.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 77, Stetson 50

Mya Berkman, Emma Hess and Audrey Clark scored 12 points apiece, Liberty shot 61% from the field, and the Flames cruised to a 27-point victory over Stetson inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames (10-7, 4-2 ASUN Conference) never trailed in a dominating performance that served as a tune-up for Saturday evening’s showdown with league-leading FGCU. The Eagles (18-2, 6-0) remained the only undefeated team in conference play following a 95-56 win at Queens.

Liberty made sure it was fresh for the showdown by getting its bench involved against the Hatters (8-11, 2-4). Five bench players were on the court for double-digit minutes, and Clark led the bench charge with 12 of its 38 points.

Berkman shot 6 of 6 from the field and pulled down five rebounds.

Jamiya Turner and Khamya McNeal scored 15 points apiece for Stetson. They combined to shoot 11 of 27 from the field, and their teammates combined to shoot 7 of 31.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 1 Virginia 7, Liberty 0

Ryan Goetz won 6-1, 6-2 over Luis Felipe Miguel at No. 4 singles to secure the victory for the defending champion Cavaliers (3-0) over the Flames (0-1) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

Bar Botzer won a marathon match against Zion Heaven at No. 5 singles 6-2, 4-6, 21-19 that lasted nearly two hours.