Washington beginning to find comfort level in Liberty's linebacker corps

Aakil Washington was raised to play football with a singular mindset: See ball, get ball. As a defensive end at Wheeler High School in Georgia and in his first two seasons at Liberty, that mindset served Washington well. He could pursue the ball carrier or attack the quarterback with reckless abandon.

The move to inside linebacker required more than simply having the mindset of going after the ball for Washington. He had to learn where to be in certain zone coverages and what those responsibilities entailed.

Washington, through five weeks, is becoming more comfortable with his new role in the Liberty defense. He will still line up on the edge when the Flames either roll out their dime or heavy packages, but his main responsibility is playing at Will linebacker and being part of the four-man rotation in that room.

“Now I just have to learn how to just do my job and just come off and make plays off it. Throughout the season I could start seeing my progression, learning the plays and stuff,” Washington said. “It makes me happy because I’m seeing my progress. I didn’t know if the transition was going to be real easy for me because of new plays and stuff I have to read, but after going through the games, I just see myself progress more and more, and I like it a lot.”

Washington isn’t exclusively a linebacker who drops into coverage when he comes in for starters Mike Smith Jr. and Ahmad Walker. He will come on designed blitzes when the bandit — either Durrell Johnson or Stephen Sings V — drops into coverage, and he moves to defensive end when Liberty brings in its heavy or dime packages.

Washington has 14 tackles (two solo) in the new position. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks and was a terror in the backfield in 2021.

“I’ve been really pleased with him in his progression,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “I’m not shocked. He’s one of the leaders of our team as a young guy already.”

Aldridge was Washington’s position coach on the defensive line, and he met with Washington in the year-end exit interview following the Flames’ win over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl. That is when Aldridge, who was moving to coach the linebackers, brought up the idea of Washington moving to linebacker.

It was a position switch Washington actually considered late in the 2021 season.

“We both knew it was going to raise the ceiling for me and allow me to make more plays and help the defense out way more than I was before,” Washington said in the spring. “I was excited to move. It was in my head before he even brought it up to me. That’s how it went.”

Washington’s learning curve got derailed a bit in the spring when he suffered a broken hand after the fourth practice. That relegated him to solely working on individual drills instead of getting more reps falling into coverage during the live periods.

He admitted his comfort level at the beginning of the season was not where it needed to be because of the newness of the schemes and coverages to his repertoire. He played primarily at bandit against Southern Miss with the Golden Eagles going to the wildcat after halftime, and he began dropping into coverage more against UAB and Wake Forest.

The more reps he got in coverages, the more comfortable he became knowing how to defend hooks and curls, and then where to be in Cover 3 Buzz out in the flat.

Washington dropped into coverage in the flat in 2021 when he played at bandit.

“It’s not really a big difference because I like dropping,” Washington said. “I was kind of already in tune with it. When I switched to linebacker, one of the main stuff I was focusing on was getting into my drops and stuff more than the other stuff. That was the main focus.”

Washington and the linebacker corps will be tasked with reading UMass quarterback Gino Campiotti and making sure the struggling Minutemen offense continues to sputter.

UMass (1-4) is averaging less than 11 points and 250 yards per game. The Minutemen do rank in the top 25 nationally in time of possession by holding onto the ball for more than 32 minutes per game, and that is thanks to Campiotti's ability to pick up yards on the ground.

The quarterback leads the team with 360 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, and he is completing 47.7% of his passes for 252 yards and one touchdown.

“It’s actually really similar to playing an option team,” Aldridge said of playing UMass. “Whatever we’ve got to do to make sure two-yard gains don’t turn into three-yard gains and things like that, those inches add up. That’s a huge part of the game, then they’ll try a big play with the pass and they’ve gotten better with that as the year’s gone on.”