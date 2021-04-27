Washington's early goal sets the tone as Huskies top Liberty in NCAA women's soccer tourney

Lang Wedemeyer has preached to his young Liberty women’s soccer team this season that the opening five minutes of each half, particularly to start a match, are vital. Those early moments set the tone, settle the butterflies circling in the stomach and allow a flow to develop on the pitch.

When those returning players finally sit down and digest how Tuesday’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Washington played out, they’ll see how crucial it is to not surrender an early goal and give momentum to the other squad.

Washington midfielder Ameera Hussen’s goal 67 seconds into the match gave the Huskies the lead for good as they pulled away for a 3-0 victory over Liberty at the Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.

The Huskies (10-3-3) advance to the second round and play No. 15 overall seed Saint Louis (15-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sportsplex.

“We didn’t come out as well as we needed to in that first five minutes. We gave them a little too much space than we should have,” Flames senior center back Cora Duininck said. “There were a couple of mistakes earlier that ended up leading into a domino effect, and then it was just a poor clearance, you lose your mark, and they’re going to take advantage of that.