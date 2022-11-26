The 10-minute escorted bus ride from The Virginian to Williams Stadium usually is one of anticipation for the Liberty football players. They mentally prepare for the upcoming contest by either scrolling through their phones, listening to music or chatting with their teammates.

Saturday morning’s ride was different. Any player who glanced at social media saw the same thing. There were various reports from national college football writers linking their coach, Hugh Freeze, to the vacancy at Auburn. The usually relaxing trip suddenly had a different vibe.

“Certainly, when we got to the stadium this morning, it was a different feel in the locker room,” Freeze said. “There was just zero energy on the sideline or in the stadium today, and we couldn’t get any. It certainly showed.”

Freeze’s link to potentially filling a coaching void in the mighty Southeastern Conference made its rounds through the locker room and into the stadium. His Flames came out flat and New Mexico State made them pay.

Quarterback Diego Pavia accounted for six touchdowns and the Aggies handed Liberty its worst home loss since 2018 with a 49-14 shellacking in front of an announced crowd of 18,837, many of whom left the stadium at halftime and throughout the second half.

“Extremely disappointing day. Maybe one of the worst that I can remember in my 30 years of coaching,” Freeze said. “Our fans and our university and our administration and our players deserve better than what we finished the season.”

The Flames (8-4) ended the regular season with three consecutive losses for the second straight year, and Saturday’s lackluster performance was the worst home showing since a 47-7 beatdown at the hands of North Texas early in the 2018 campaign.

Liberty was flat from the opening kickoff and there was a lack of energy coming from what is usually a boisterous sideline.

Freeze revealed the players approached him in the locker room before the game regarding the reports of Auburn centering its coaching search on him. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was reportedly the Tigers’ top target but spurned their offer for an extension with the Rebels.

Freeze had to tell the team that the opening at Auburn was a job that interested him but reiterated that he hadn’t been offered the position.

“For that to come out, and I haven’t been offered a job, but it’s certainly hard to refute that report,” Freeze said. “It definitely was bothering some people. Just hate it.”

It is not the first time Freeze has been linked to openings with Power Five programs since his arrival at Liberty on Dec. 7, 2018. He has received contract extensions in each of his four seasons with the Flames, and the latest that was announced in late October will make him the highest-paid Group of Five coach beginning in 2023.

Freeze has repeatedly said he is happy at Liberty and a job offer would have to “make his heart flutter” in order to leave Lynchburg.

One of those openings appears to be Auburn.

“I’ve communicated with Ian [McCaw, Liberty athletic director] that if someone ever wanted to talk to us that interests us, I would always tell him. Is the job that everyone’s talking about one that I would have an interest in of talking with? Sure,” Freeze said. “That doesn’t mean they have offered me a job. Who knows where that’s headed. I’ve always said I love being here on the mountain, I’m happy here, but I’m not going to sit and say to our kids or somebody that’s just absolutely false, there’s no interest in it. The part that’s false is there’s been no offer made to me, nor have I accepted anything. I think that’s what our kids came in the locker room kind of feeling.”

The Aggies (5-6), future foes of the Flames in Conference USA beginning next season, took advantage of the home team’s flat performance by scoring 42 consecutive points to put this game out of reach.

Pavia rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and completed 16 of 21 passes for 214 yards and another three scores.

He scored on a pair of 2-yard runs one play after Liberty was called for pass interference in the end zone, and all three of his touchdown passes were longer than 34 yards.

The first score of the game was a 34-yard touchdown pass from Pavia to Jonathan Brady in which Liberty only had 10 defensive players on the field.

It took NMSU nearly 15 minutes to finally score again, but it tallied three touchdowns in the final 7 ½ minutes of the first half to take a 28-7 halftime lead.

The Aggies never looked back.

“We certainly hadn’t been the same team since Arkansas,” Freeze said, referencing the 21-20 win on Nov. 5. “That falls directly on me and it’s an awful feeling. Obviously, I’m certainly not taking anything away from Coach [Jerry] Kill and his crew; they were hungry to be bowl eligible, and they beat us in every facet of the game and every break went against us, it felt like [with] the penalties, turnovers obviously, so give them credit. It’s certainly disappointing and it’ll be tough to sleep with this one.”