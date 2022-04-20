Watch Now: Jones joins McKay's staff at Liberty following 17-year stint at Richmond

Rob Jones and Ritchie McKay frequently crossed paths on the recruiting trail over the years. The two found each other at major recruiting events, often looking at the same prospects, and made sure to chat if they shared flights to the next locations.

The relationship was strictly professional, with the talk centering around the Xs and Os of men’s college basketball, and the conversations could dive into deeper topics from time to time.

Then the onset of the coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the sport. It allowed Jones and McKay to begin connecting on a more personal level. Their phone calls became a weekly occurrence, and the talk wasn’t just on offensive and defensive sets. Faith, theology and deeper issues quickly came up as the conversations lasted hours.

When Jones’ name came up in McKay’s search for a new assistant coach on the Liberty men’s basketball staff, McKay knew he was going to make the call to see if there was interest.

The feeling, after several phone calls, was mutual.

McKay filled the void in his coaching staff by hiring Jones to replace Brad Soucie as an associate head coach. Jones held the same title for the last seven seasons at the University of Richmond, and he was on Chris Mooney’s staff with the Spiders for the past 17 seasons.

“Coach Mooney was unbelievably supportive in the decision. We had several very emotional conversations, but he was nothing but supportive and encouraging to me,” Jones said Wednesday. “This is a fit. This is a really good fit for me and who I desire to be both professionally and personally.”

Jones emerged as McKay’s top option in a whirlwind month following Soucie’s resignation to pursue other professional interests. McKay revealed Wednesday he was “blown away” by those who expressed interest in joining his staff at the mid-major program.

He said the list included former Division I head coaches, current head coaches and “really, really quality” assistant coaches. McKay even considered promoting from within his current staff, but the thought of adding Jones was too good to pass up.

“I can’t speak to the excitement that I have for our program and our players and the rest of us as coaches that we get someone of his caliber to join and help try to level up what we do on a daily basis,” McKay said.

Jones, in his role as Mooney’s associate head coach at UR, helped in transitioning the Spiders from a matchup zone defense to a man-to-man scheme. That is when his relationship with McKay and current Charlotte assistant coach Vic Sfera paid off.

Jones spoke with both coaches to gain insight into the pack-line defense. The Spiders were not going to implement that defense, but Jones wanted to know the intricacies in order to fully appreciate how to teach and nurture a stingy man defense.

The Spiders transitioned to the man defense prior to the 2019-20 season.

“I spent a lot of time talking with him and some guys that had worked for him over the years. A good friend of mine, Vic Sfera, who’s now down at Charlotte, spent a lot of time with me, helping me, kind of learn some of the details,” Jones said. “Coach [Tony] Bennett and his staff at Virginia have been very kind and open to me, as well, so I was able to go in and watch practices and workouts at kind of all of those places and develop a lot of good friendships along the way.”

Jones even visited a Liberty practice in the summer of 2021 before the Flames departed for Puerto Rico on a five-day foreign tour of the island.

That trip allowed him to see the majority of the current Liberty roster in action. Keegan McDowell is the only player from the rotation who is no longer on the roster, and guard Darius McGhee announced last week he is returning for a fifth season of eligibility.

Jones said he was “taken back” by the “sincerity” of the players and other staff members welcoming him into the program.

It certainly eased the pain he was feeling of having to leave a program and community he was part of for 17 years.

“Seventeen amazing years. Not just great experiences, it was transformational for me personally, professionally, every way around, but relationally there were so many people over a 17-year period that I needed to say, ‘Thank you,’ to,” Jones said. “Coach McKay was terrific about giving me a little bit of time to be able to take care of things and be able to finish everything well.”

McKay said he doesn’t know yet how Jones will fit in with the coaching staff. Derek Johnston, who was elevated to associate head coach along with Jones, has helped shape an offense that has “structured freedom,” and Joe Pierre III had an increased role in calling out in-game defensive adjustments last season.

Jones has a lengthy background in the Princeton offense, which was run at Richmond, and he first got into that offense during his three seasons as an assistant coach at Salem High School in Conyers, Georgia.

Now he will become fully immersed in the pack-line defense while adding his insight into the Flames’ offensive schemes.

“That’s kind of my story in basketball has been relationally the desire to learn something, to learn a system, to learn a way of playing, and the relationships that built off of that have really changed my life,” Jones said. “That started years ago when I was a high school basketball coach, before I ever got into college basketball coaching, and that was the Princeton offense. That’s kind of how I was introduced to Chris Mooney and then how our relationship started and developed. Now, it’s kind of interesting. It’s a different relationship and a different philosophy and a different style that has now taken my life in a different path.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.