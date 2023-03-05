KENNESAW, Ga. — His eyes began to redden. The tears started forming and began trickling down his face. It took everything Ritchie McKay could muster to begin coming up with words to describe the impact of having Darius McGhee on the Liberty men’s basketball team over the past five seasons.

McKay, throughout his postgame press conference, reiterated he hopes there’s more basketball left in this campaign. None is guaranteed after a 67-66 heartbreaking loss to Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference tournament championship game, so the thought of not having McGhee on the court again finally began to sink in.

“He’s meant a lot,” McKay said. He put his arm around McGhee’s neck and gave him a hug. “I love him to death.”

There were plenty of tears in the Liberty locker room well after the final buzzer sounded and as music blared through the KSU Convocation Center as the Owls cut down the nets to celebrate an NCAA Tournament berth. The Flames’ final season in the ASUN, one in which they appeared destined to win a fourth tournament title in five campaigns, came to a calamitous conclusion.

Terrell Burden drew a foul with 0.7 seconds remaining and made the first free throw for the precious one-point lead, and then intentionally missed the second to prevent Liberty from getting a good shot at a potential game-winner.

Zach Cleveland’s wild throw from nearly full court hit the shot clock and led to the KSU fans storming the court to celebrate the program’s first conference title at the Division I level.

“I told them I thought the tears were healthy,” McKay said. “We get this narrative as kids that real men don’t cry, and their tears show their ownership, their investment, their commitment in what we do as a basketball family. Even more thankful after leaving that locker room.”

Liberty (26-8) is hoping its season will continue in the NIT with an at-large bid after entering Sunday’s contest with a NET ranking of 40 and a share of the ASUN regular-season title.

“They have been the motto of consistency in our league,” KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said of Liberty.

Three of the Flames’ four nonconference losses came against teams that won their respective regular-season title (Alabama, Southern Miss and Oral Roberts), and all four losses against conference foes were against teams that advanced to the ASUN semifinals (KSU, Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb).

“I thought about that a lot given the season that we were having. I thought, man, how do you attain an at-large bid?” McKay said of a potential NCAA bid. “If you look at it closely or follow it to the nth degree, we just don’t get the same cracks at the people that are in the top 40, top 50. If you play in one of those high-major leagues, over and over and over and over and over again, you’ll see those Quad 1 games. They get 15 of them.

“When you get three, the margin for error is next to zero for a mid-major. It is what it is. We had an opportunity to try and secure homecourt advantage [against KSU on Feb. 16] and we missed on that one, and I think their crowd affected the game a little bit. Hopefully moving to what I think will be a really competitive conference in Conference USA, maybe there’s multiple bids. That’s no disrespect to the ASUN because I thought this was the best the ASUN’s ever been. Maybe there’s a multiple-bid opportunity there. We’ll wait and see.”

Liberty faced a five-point deficit with 64 seconds remaining following Brandon Stroud’s free throws, and the Flames rallied to tie the game with 23.7 seconds remaining on Colin Porter’s 3-pointer from the left wing.

“To see him play out of himself and have the confidence to trust himself to shoot it, I had no doubt it was going in,” McGhee said.

Burden, the tournament MVP, waited until there were less than five seconds on the clock to begin driving to the basket against Liberty’s Isiah Warfield. Burden drew contact and a foul was called with 0.7 seconds remaining.

“I thought we did a really good job of covering up the backside with [Chris] Youngblood’s pindown and one of our best defenders was on Burden,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. “I thought he did a really good job, and the refs called a foul. That’s kind of all I saw.”

Warfield was called for the foul as Burden drove into the lane and tried to swipe at the ball.

“It was designed for that,” Burden said.

“If it was a foul, it was a foul. They thought it was,” McKay said. “It’s a long game to lose on a free throw, but that’s part of sports.”

The guard made the first free throw for the lead. He missed the second, which forced Cleveland to throw a shot at the opposite end of the court that didn’t come close to the basket.

“It’s definitely disappointing. You can only do the best you can, you can control what you can control,” McGhee said, “but we just needed to be a little bit better. I don’t think that last call defined the game.”

The Owls (26-8) made it a point of emphasis to be physical with McGhee, the three-time ASUN player of the year, and it led to a dismal shooting performance.

The 5-foot-9 guard shot 6 of 21 from the field and 0 of 11 from 3-point range.

“He just missed some shots he normally makes,” Abdur-Rahim said.

He had 14 points after tallying 90 points in the previous two matchups with the Owls.

“A little bit, but I see it every single game,” McGhee said when asked about KSU’s physicality. “I wouldn’t say it hindered my shooting performance.”

Rode had a game-high 23 points. He was 9 of 14 from the field and made four of Liberty’s five 3s, as the Flames shot a dismal 5-of-23 from distance.

Porter had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Cleveland finished with seven points and a team-best seven rebounds.

Burden led four players in double figures with 19 points.

The Owls shot 47% from the floor and went 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.

“Kennesaw deserved it,” McKay said. “I’m really proud of our group, though. I think this is as resilient of a team as we’ve had, and I think there might be some more basketball left for us.”