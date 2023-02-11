Eastern Kentucky began the process of sending Liberty to the free throw line with about 4 ½ minutes remaining Saturday evening. The Colonels were willing to foul and put the Flames’ shooters on the charity stripe and then hopefully make 3-pointers in order to chip away at the deficit.

Colin Porter stepped to the line eight times. He made every attempt.

Ditto for Kyle Rode and Darius McGhee in their respective trips to the line. Isiah Warfield, who rarely attempts many free throws during games, went 3 of 4 in the final 38 seconds.

Clutch free throw shooting prevented Eastern Kentucky from sniffing the lead in the final minutes. The Flames’ packline defense did the rest with key stops.

Liberty went 14 of 15 from the free throw line over the final 4 ½ minutes and pulled away down the stretch to secure an 83-73 win over the visiting Colonels before a raucous crowd of 3,961 inside Liberty Arena.

“That’s what great teams do — they finish the games at the free throw line,” EKU coach A.W. Hamilton said of Liberty.

The Flames (21-6, 12-2 ASUN Conference) nearly put the game away with a lengthy run that spanned more than nine minutes, but had to hold on as EKU (17-10, 10-4) scored on 9 of 10 possessions to trim a 15-point deficit to four with less than two minutes remaining.

Liberty came up with a trio of defensive stops, highlighted by Warfield’s steal with 38 seconds remaining, and converted at the charity stripe to remain tied for first in the ASUN standings with four games remaining.

“I think we were hard to play against on the defensive end,” Porter said. “… They hit some tough shots, but we live with those. Being able to hold them to one-and-done was a key part in the second half.”

McGhee led all scorers with 28 points. He shot 10 of 21 from the field and made four 3-pointers.

He added three rebounds and three steals.

“I thought McGhee was awesome tonight,” Hamilton said. “I thought he was awesome.”

Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Porter scored all 11 of his points in the second half. He was 8 of 8 from the charity stripe.

“Down the stretch, the ball just happened to be in my hands at the times they were trying to foul and stop the clock,” he said.

Brody Peebles added 12 points off the bench. His corner 3 with 3:47 remaining put the Flames head 66-57.

“We’ve seen him make that shot a million times,” McGhee said of Porter’s 3 from the left corner. “Everyone started running back on defense because we knew it was going in. He had a clean look.”

Liberty used a staunch defensive effort to stymie EKU’s offense for more than nine minutes in the second half.

Devontae Blanton’s free throws with 17:33 remaining gave EKU a 37-35 lead, but it was a short-lived advantage.

Porter hit a 3 to put the Flames ahead for good and McGhee followed with back-to-back triples. Those perimeter shots sparked an extended 26-9 run that was punctuated by Peebles’ layup with 8:28 remaining.

Liberty led 61-46 and had momentum on its side.

EKU never flinched and started chipping away.

Even when Liberty was making free throws, the Colonels converted from 3-point range to get the deficit back to single digits.

Blanton, who scored a team-high 26 points, hit a pair of 3s, and Michael Moreno added a corner 3 as the deficit shrank to 72-68 with 1:57 left.

“We get down 15, we come all the way back, we’re down four with a minute to go and we have the ball,” Hamilton said. “We were in a really good position to win the game and that’s what’s got us to 10-4 in the league. We’ve closed out close games. We weren’t able to close this one out.”

Liberty scored on its final six possessions and was able to get the advantage back to double digits with defensive stops.

“The rest of the games are probably going to be like this, even in the postseason,” McGhee said. “The games are going to be like this. The more you can experience them, the better it is, the more you can prepare for them.”

The Flames remain tied with Kennesaw State for first in the ASUN standings. The Owls claimed a 74-71 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since moving up to the Division I ranks in the 2009-10 season.

The win sets up a massive showdown between Liberty and KSU on Thursday in Kennesaw, Georgia, to determine who will have sole possession of first place.

“We have three in a row on the road and everybody will talk about the Kennesaw game and how pivotal that is, but have you seen Jacksonville State as of late? Queens we haven’t seen all year,” McKay said. Liberty closes with road matchups against KSU and JSU before a pair of games against Queens. “You just can’t say, ‘Oh, we win this one and then this is going to happen.’ You’d be unwise to do that. I hope we have the maturity to take the next 40 minutes in hand.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 67, North Alabama 57

Mya Berkman scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Liberty won its ninth straight game by rallying for a 10-point triumph over North Alabama at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama.

The Flames (17-7, 11-2 ASUN Conference) shot 8 of 12 from the field in the fourth quarter and used an 18-6 run to take control.

Kennedi Williams had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Dee Brown added 10 points.

Jade Moore led the Lions (9-13, 4-7) with 11 points. Hina Suzuki finished with nine points, 11 assists and five rebounds.