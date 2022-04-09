Watch Now: Liberty defense sets tone in dominating spring game performance

Two consecutive plays to conclude the first offense series Saturday morning told the story of Liberty’s annual spring game.

Durrell Johnson, a senior defensive end who lines up at bandit, quickly got around left tackle Naasir Watkins to sack quarterback Charlie Brewer for a six-yard loss.

The very next play, Johnson switched sides and had the same success against right tackle Reggie Young. The result was nearly identical, with Brewer being sacked for a seven-yard loss to force a change in personnel.

The Flames’ defense continued its trend of stellar play by limiting the offense to three touchdowns in the 17-series spring game at Williams Stadium. Johnson recorded three of the defense’s six sacks and newcomer Mike Smith snagged the lone interception.

“We’ve been very consistent; everybody wants to chase the standards. We’ve been a top-25 defense these past two years, so we’re trying to come with the same energy we did last year and build off of it,” Johnson said. “That’s what I’ve seen. Even the younger guys, our depth, our 2s, we’re trying to have it no drop off, no matter who’s on the field, depending on the next man.”

The dominating defensive performance, which isn't new in the three spring games under Hugh Freeze, was a pleasant sign for a unit under new leadership. Former defensive coordinator Scott Symons now holds the same position at Southern Methodist, and current co-defensive coordinators Josh Aldridge and Jack Curtis have tinkered with the 4-2-5 scheme in order to best suit their players' strengths.

Liberty has finished 11th in total defense in each of the past two seasons.

“They’ve been very more technical on what players do best and putting them to their strengths on the defense. That’s probably why I say we could be very more productive this year," Johnson said. "They'll let players play to their strengths instead of putting them in a situation where they could do it, but at the same time, they might not be the best at it. I feel as though we’re playing to our strengths on defense a lot."

Freeze said the offensive performance "was atrocious pretty much for most of the day," but wasn't too overly concerned since the previous springs have featured the offense beginning to build a rhythm heading into the summer workouts.

The four quarterbacks who were hoping to create separation in the battle for the starting job had mixed results Saturday thanks to a swarming defense that prevented many clean pockets.

Johnathan Bennett and Nate Hampton each threw touchdown passes, but they combined for 35 passing yards on 6-of-14 passing.

Bennett, who is entering his fourth season at Liberty, had the fewest series of all the quarterbacks. He was in for three series totaling 13 plays.

His first series concluded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Caleb Snead (Heritage High).

“We see those guys every day and they are competitive, they play hard, they play hard-nosed football, and it’s going to be awesome,” Bennett said of the defense. “People can look at the spring game and be like, ‘Oh, offense didn’t really get anything sustainable today.’ You’ve got to think, that’s one of the best defenses we’re going to see all year because our defense is really good. Just to keep that in context.”

Snead made a good first impression with a game-high 34 yards receiving on two catches.

His touchdown reception came against former Heritage teammate Chris Megginson. Bennett lofted a pass down the left sideline that saw Snead come back to the ball and make a diving catch in front of Megginson.

“That was a good thing. To me it doesn’t matter who is the DB, but, you know, we’re going to make each other better,” Snead said of going up against Megginson. “We definitely got some flashbacks from the high school days, so it was a good feeling.”

Another flashback from the high school days was linebacker Micah Glaize, who played against Snead and Megginson at Brookville High, recording the final sack of the game. He came on a blitz and secured Hampton for an 11-yard loss.

Glaize is working with a unit that features JUCO transfer Smith, Tyreen Dupree, Ahmad Walker, Jerome Jolly Jr., and converted defensive ends Aakil Washington and Kaci Seegars.

“It’s been amazing. They’ve welcomed me in with open arms,” Smith said of the group after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. “I built a relationship with all of them. If we end up on the field together with either one of them, there’s no unfamiliar territory. I feel like we all have chemistry with each other.”

Running back Daveon Hunter, a transfer from Hawaii, had 86 rushing yards on 12 carries. He received the bulk of the work with T.J. Green and Shedro Louis both out with undisclosed injuries.

Kaidon Salter had the most work of all the quarterbacks with seven series for 24 plays. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 35 yards and added 35 rushing yards.

The former Tennessee transfer had a 30-yard run down to the 5-yard line on his second series. However, the defense recorded three straight stops to force a field-goal attempt.

Liberty’s defense ranked 18th last season in red-zone defense.

“I think our defense has a chance to be pretty good,” Freeze said.

Brewer, in his first public outing wearing a Liberty uniform, completed 7 of 10 passes for 41 yards. The former Baylor and Utah signal caller had two runs for positive yardage, but was sacked three times and finished with minus-10 rushing yards on five attempts.

Defensive ends Khristian Zachary and Stephen Sings V each had a sack, while TreShaun Clark and Dre Butler each posted a tackle for a loss.

